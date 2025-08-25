Amid Sovereignty’s Travers Dominance, Journalism Set for $1 Million Comeback Weeks After Hiatus

Less than 24 hours ago, Sovereignty proved once again why he’s considered the toughest nut to crack this year by winning the G1 Travers Stakes at Saratoga. With the Breeders’ Cup fast approaching, it was a major statement by the Bill Mott-trained horse. However, a counter-statement could be on the books, as Michael McCarthy’s Journalism is getting ready to show off his own mettle at the Pacific Classic next Saturday.

The $1million Grade 1 race will take place at Del Mar and is set to host some of the country’s top racing talents this year. For a long time, Journalism’s participation in the prestigious event was under heavy speculation, as the horse’s connections continued to note that they would make the decision based on the colt’s physical condition. But now, finally, it seems like the Preakness Stakes winner’s next move has been revealed.

The official Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners‘ (the owners of Journalism) X handle shared an update on the scintillating horse via a post on August 24. “The Journalism has emerged from yesterday’s workout in exceptional shape & seems to be looking for a fight,” the social media update notes how the 3-year-old son of Curlin looked assuring after breezing five furlongs in 1:00 aboard rider Umberto Rispoli. And with that, the news to bring smiles to the fans’ faces was revealed.

“He’s all set & been given the green light for the G1, $1 million Pacific Classic @DelMarRacing,” the Eclipse Thoroughbred group disclosed.

