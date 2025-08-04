brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Another Disqualification Claim Challenged as Jockey Calls Out Horse Racing Authorities

ByRahul Goutam Hoom

Aug 4, 2025 | 4:41 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Recently, the horse racing community has been in turmoil. So, it looks like the Del Mar racetrack is in the middle of a disqualification drama, and this time it’s about #5 My Love Caroline in the California Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (CTBA) Stakes. The filly that crossed the finish line first ended up being dropped to fourth place after the stewards decided she interfered with #6 Liberation right at the start of the race. So, the drone footage caught My Love Caroline making a little right turn right out of the gate, which led to Liberation clipping heels and stumbling a bit.

The California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) stewards made a big call by changing the order of finish to 7-3-6-5, and it didn’t take long for bettors and fans to react. Many felt the infraction was pretty minor and that the enforcement was all over the place. Some critics have noted that #7 Jasmina, who was declared the new winner, also veered into Liberation’s path but didn’t face any penalty. This has led to some accusations of hypocrisy in the officiating.

The impact of the ruling went beyond Del Mar, sparking a wider conversation about transparency and consistency when it comes to disqualifications in horse racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

In the midst of all the chaos, jockey Abner Adorno—who’s not connected to the CTBA Stakes but just came off his own controversial disqualification—jumped on X to share his frustrations. Adorno, who took Heat Alert to a third-place finish in a claiming race at Delaware Park, ended up losing that spot after the stewards decided there was interference.

“You really think I deserve to be DQ? I am on the 5 horse, from first to third I guess I kill somebody MINDBLOWING never post nothing like this but this one got me…,” he said, sharing a video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Even though Adorno’s incident happened in a different race and place, his reaction really struck a chord with Del Mar’s critics. It brought attention to what many see as a trend of biased and harsh decisions by stewards in the sport. But there were definitely more concerns brought up at Del Mar.

Concerns raised about the popular horse racing track

Horse racing analyst Ed DeRosa shared some thoughts on X about a worrying trend he’s noticed. He mentioned that Del Mar’s handle has dropped compared to 2024, and the disqualification drama isn’t really boosting bettor confidence either. So, back on August 4 last year, the total handle was $14,298,056. But now, it’s sitting at $12,035,665.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

What’s your perspective on:

Is Del Mar's disqualification drama exposing a deeper issue in horse racing's officiating standards?

Have an interesting take?

This nearly 16% drop really points to some bigger problems they’re dealing with when it comes to keeping individuals interested in betting, especially with all the concerns about operations and transparency floating around. At the moment, the CTBA Stakes is raising some eyebrows—it highlights how a single choice by the stewards can expose some issues in the sport’s relationship with its key players: the bettors who play a big role in keeping things running smoothly. But if this issue keeps going on, the numbers are likely to drop even more next year.

With all the exciting races coming up at Del Mar, like the Pacific Classic and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, there’s still a chance for the racecourse to steer clear of any drama and reclaim its former glory in the horse racing community.

Top Stories

1

Mike McDaniel Feels Mounting Pressure After Tua Tagovailoa Gives Up on Training Camp

2

Mason Rudolph Has Already Replaced Aaron Rodgers in Last Training as Mike Tomlin Explains Steelers Crisis

3

“RIP”: NASCAR World in Mourning as Team Owner & Legendary Driver Passes Away Aged 86

4

Mike Tomlin Cuts WR as DK Metcalf Can’t Hide Aaron Rodgers Anger at Steelers Camp

5

Sha’Carri Richardson Ruled Out of The US Team, Yet Her Timing Serves as Wakeup Call for Jamaica

6

Aaron Boone Delivers Wake-Up Call to Yankees With Slump Admission After Brutal Marlins Sweep

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Del Mar's disqualification drama exposing a deeper issue in horse racing's officiating standards?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved