Another Horse Meets Career End at Saratoga as Racing Community Pour in Prayers

In the Grade 3 Lake George on July 26 at Saratoga Race Course, Aterradora, who was trained by Mike Maker, was eased in the gallop out by jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. after crossing the wire in fifth place. On-track veterinarians were on the scene within moments, administering initial care before sending the 4-year-old filly to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for a thorough examination and advanced treatment. But radiography suggested an unexpected decision.

Radiographs taken confirmed a slab fracture in Aterradora’s right knee, prompting a CT scan to aid in preparing for surgery. However, once the procedure began, the veterinarians discovered the damage was far more extensive and complex than initially believed. With recovery no longer a viable option, and following the advice of the attending veterinarians, Aterradora was humanely euthanized on July 28 at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. This news came before the passing of Stop Giggling.

According to the New York State Equine Death and Breakdown database, Stop Giggling sustained a serious injury during a morning training session on July 25 at the Oklahoma training track. The filly was immediately evaluated by veterinarians, who determined she had suffered a right acetabular fracture in her hip—a grave and debilitating injury for a racehorse. Despite receiving expert care and being transported to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further treatment, her condition did not improve. On Thursday, with no chance of a pain-free recovery, she was humanely euthanized, marking a somber end to her career and life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But a few days after Aterradora’s passing, another tragic news hit the horse racing world. On August 5, during the ninth race at Saratoga, the Miguel Clement-trained filly, Setting Sun, was pulled up in the stretch by jockey Flavien Prat after suffering a serious injury to her left front leg. On-track veterinarians rushed to her aid, giving immediate care before transporting the 2-year-old to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital for further evaluation. What neither fans nor her caretakers knew at the time was that this would be her final trip, and she would never return from the hospital.

AD

Imaging at the hospital revealed multiple severe fractures in her left knee, injuries that could not be surgically repaired. Sadly, on the advice of the attending veterinarians, Setting Sun was humanely euthanized later that evening, bringing her promising career to a heartbreaking end. The loss came as a shock to fans, who only hours earlier had been watching what many believed could be a future horse racing star, now taking her final breath before their eyes.

Overall, Setting Sun was the ninth horse to be euthanized due to a racing- or training-related injury at Saratoga since training began on April 18. This troubling number highlights ongoing challenges at the track and has sparked increased attention from the racing community regarding horse safety and injury prevention throughout the season. That’s why fans also couldn’t hold back their tears after back-to-back deaths in the horse racing world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prayers pour in for Setting Sun after euthanization

After a horse racing insider posted the tragic update on Setting Sun, one fan commented, “My condolences to the connections and all those involved with the horse.” Other fans also poured in their supportive reactions to the shocking update, saying, “So sorry to hear this”, “Thanks for the update, RIP Setting Sun 😢🌈🙏❤️‍🩹🫂.” However, some fans questioned the Saratoga Race Course.

via Imago Credit: Instagram/@sagratoga_racetrack

Fan asked, “Where are the pre-race vets!?” while another one also asked a strong yet emotional question, “How many horses have been euthanized this meet in training and racing?” It was the second death in a week. Per the Albany Times Union, since the summer meet started, there have been two deaths ascribed to racing-related injuries and three deaths related to training injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A year ago, Saratoga experienced one racing death and one training death throughout the summer meet. Fans were enraged and emotional at the same time for losing too many horse racing favorites in a short amount of time. May their souls rest in peace.