Another Setback Unearthed for Del Mar Horse Racing After Disqualification Backlash

So, the Del Mar racetrack, which has already been in the spotlight this season, is now dealing with more drama after the controversial disqualification of #5 My Love Caroline in the CTBA Stakes. The stewards of the California Horse Racing Board (CHRB) made a majority decision that the two-year-old filly got in the way of #6 right after the race began, clipping heels and causing her to drop from first to fourth place.

The drone footage really showed what happened, and steward Larry Collmus pointed out, stating, “In the shot you’ll see that #5 will break out, causing #6 to clip heels with #5. And #6 was only beaten a half length for a placing; therefore, the stewards in a majority decision have disqualified #5 behind #6 from first to fourth [place].”

The updated order of finish—7-3-6-5—led to some quick reactions, especially from those who had placed their bets on the original winner. It looks like the impact is reaching further than just the track.

Analyst Ed DeRosa pointed out a concerning trend on X: Del Mar’s handle has taken a hit compared to 2024, and the disqualification drama isn’t helping bettor confidence at all. Indeed, the numbers from the analyst really show a huge drop.

So, last year on August 4, the total handle came in at $14,298,056. But now, it’s down to $12,035,665. So, this almost 16% drop really highlights some bigger issues we’re facing in keeping people excited about betting, especially with all the operational and transparency worries out there.

Right now, the CTBA Stakes is a bit of a warning sign—showing how one decision by the stewards can reveal some cracks in the sport’s connection with its most important players: the bettors who help keep everything going. Despite everything happening, Del Mar still has a lot of races lined up for this horse racing season.

Big races waiting up at Del Mar

The 2025 Del Mar racing season is really picking up, and there are plenty of exciting events lined up for this summer and fall. The big event of the summer meet is the $1 million Pacific Classic on August 30. It’s a top-notch “Win and You’re In” race for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Get ready for an exciting event where some of the best thoroughbreds will race over 1 1/4 miles on Del Mar’s main track, catching the eye of the whole nation.

Other key summer stakes include the Del Mar Oaks (August 16), a prestigious turf race for three-year-old fillies, and the Del Mar Derby (August 31), a marquee event for three-year-olds on the grass. The summer meet concludes on September 7 with the Del Mar Futurity and Del Mar Juvenile Turf, both key races for two-year-olds signaling future stars.

After the summer meet, Del Mar is gearing up for its fall season, featuring the exciting Breeders’ Cup World Championships on October 31 and November 1. This two-day event is the highlight of North American horse racing, showcasing 14 Grade 1 races with over a whopping $30 million in total purses. Del Mar is such a great spot to check out, blending top-notch racing, fun entertainment, and that lovely seaside vibe, apart from all the controversy. It’s definitely a place fans should visit before the season wraps up.