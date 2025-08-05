Horse Racing Authorities Promise Action to Verify Controversial Win at Fort Erie

“Very perplexing” was track announcer Doug McPherson’s verdict about what went down at the Fort Erie racetrack on August 4. Everyone who had watched Race No. 4 that day on turf knew it didn’t look right. There are jaw-dropping twists with exhilarating finishes that leave the horse racing fans speechless in awe. That race we are talking about had all those elements, but the way it unfolded just didn’t sit well with many. And among them are some very important people who are not quite convinced.

The race saw Rolling Roxxx win the 5-furlong maiden claiming race, beating Princess O Denmark in a very close finish. But that’s the thing. Only the finish was close, because Princess O Denmark had a massive lead entering the final furlong of the race. Paulick Report shared an update on X on August 5. “The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has informed Fort Erie that race four on Aug. 4 is “under review” after the 6-5 favorite Princess O Denmark had a big lead at the top of the stretch but was beaten three-quarters of a length at the wire.”

The horse racing news outlet also shared the article link, where they went into detail about how things unfolded. And they also shared the race video in case you want to form an independent opinion. The 4-year-old filly had a good start and went 6 lengths ahead at the lead. And then, in the final straight stretch, jockey Kirk Johnson held a passive stance, which let the competition in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Roaring Roxxx and others, too, seemed to have found another gear. Meanwhile, the Danish Dynaformer-sired filly showed no urgency. Neither did her jockey provide the push. Was there any foul play? Did the veteran jockey stiff the race? That’s what the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario will probe to ensure the connections are competing with integrity, upholding the spirit of the game.

And if found guilty, Kirk Johnson may receive a hefty ban, something the fans have been clamoring for.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Most horse racing enthusiasts are sure the race was fixed

Social media is doing its thing as the clip has been circulating on the internet. Everyone has his or her opinion. Fox Sports reporter Chris Fallica dropped his verdict without adding any shade. “Jockey should never be allowed to ride again,” he said in his X post. And the other horse racing fans joined in the biggest debate right now, dividing the fan base.

It’s kind of skewed in favor of the ones who are calling for the jockey’s head. And some also hold the stewards responsible for letting Johnson still race. Almost like rubbing salt in the wounds, the Canadian jockey won the immediate next race. But not everyone is hating on the rider who has 7700 starts. Some have reasoned that Princess O of Denmark was gassed out going into the final stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, one fan even said one mistake could have dragged Johnson’s race down to 3rd. Instead, the veteran jockey strategically planned it out to ensure the best possible result. Princess O Denmark has not won a single race in her career, so, despite her being the favorite at the Fort Erie race, one cannot blame the jockey for how it turned out.

But we have to wait for the official investigation from the Gaming Commission. Let’s see what the findings would be.