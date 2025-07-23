Bas Nicholl’s Shocking Lukas Stables Decision Affects Triple Crown Winner American Promise

June 28, 2025, was a dark day for the horse racing world, which mourned legendary trainer D. Wayne Lucas. The 89-year-old, who seemed to be going strong as his Triple Crown winner, American Promise (Justify), made it to the 2025 Kentucky Derby and also ran in the Preakness. However, Lukas had already put a succession plan in place for Lukas Stables in his absence.

Ultimately, barely a week after his retirement, the trainer with 15 Triple Crown race victories succumbed to the severe bacterial infection that forced him to retire. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from all corners of the racing community,” D. Wayne Lukas’ family wrote. While they didn’t reveal much about the succession plan, it’s become clear that Sebastian ‘Bas’ Nicholls was part of it.

On Tuesday, Nicholls spoke to the Daily Racing Form, confirming that those succession plans won’t be going as planned. The former British Army captain, who had worked with Lukas since 2002, has decided to step away from the head trainer responsibility at Lukas Stables. That means he will no longer train D. Wayne Lukas’ horses, including the stable’s undefeated Triple Crown winner.

“I decided not to continue as a racehorse trainer. I do plan to continue as an assistant trainer,” Bas Nicholl told DRF on Tuesday afternoon. Having worked with the legendary trainer as an assistant coach for over two decades, Nicholl said he would like to continue elsewhere as an assistant trainer. While this decision has affected American Promise and every other horse at the Lukas Stables, things have not soured.

May 1, 2025: American Promise, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, is one of six Kentucky Derby entrants who have previously run on muddy or sloppy tracks.

“It was a personal decision, not something I really want to discuss. It was a very amicable decision; everyone’s all good friends. We’re going to go ahead and move on,” said the Lukas family, who have no hard feelings toward him relinquishing the role. So what happens to the Triple Crown-winning son of Scat Daddy?

The Triple Crown winner’s destination remains unknown

With Bas Nicholl stepping down following the 89-year-old’s tragic demise, the family has decided to move the horses to other farms. As per DRF, Nicholl ran four horses from the Ellis Park stable. His most recent races came with Innovator and Rip Cord. Innovator finished second in the first-level allowance race on July 13, while Rip Cord finished ninth on Saturday.

Now, their owner, BC Stables, who had 15 under the late trainer’s care, is moving them (Innovator included) to Steve Asmussen’s farm. BC Stables also owns the former Triple Crown champion. Although John Bellinger and Brian Coelho have yet to reveal where exactly the 2025 Virginia Derby winner will end up.

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas, 88, talks with the media outside his barn on the backside of Churchill Downs. Lukas has won the Derby four times and has entered Just Steel in this years race. April 25, 2024 Louisville

Calumet Farm’s racing manager, Eddie Kane, has said that he has moved Lukas Stables horses who trained under the likes of Eoin Harty, Rusty Arnold, and Brendan Walsh. Six other Lukas Stable horses have also found new homes at auction in the meantime. As per the publication, the six horses brought in $939,000 at the Fasig-Tipton sale on July 8.

That being said, the Triple Crown winner American Promise’s assistant trainer won’t be giving up on his career. For now, Nicholl is quite involved in helping the Lukas family move the rest of the horses, and while he has job offers, the trainer won’t be pursuing anything immediately. It seems all Bas Nicholl is looking for right now is a break.