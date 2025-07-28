Bill Mott Refuses to Reveal Biggest Sovereignty Concern Despite Major Jim Dandy Victory

“I was 100% confident of what I had underneath of me,” jockey Junior Alvarado knew Sovereignty wouldn’t let him down by any means. The Venezuelan wasn’t wrong. As the 2-5 morning line favorite, the son of Into Mischief left Baeza in the dust by a length to win the 2025 Jim Dandy on Saturday. But Bill Mott had his reservations.

The Hall of Fame horse racing trainer is no stranger to winning high-stakes competitions. With this year’s Jim Dandy having only a five-horse field, Mott probably was feeling confident about Sovereignty’s chances of winning the Grade II race. However, any connoisseur of the sport knows things can change in the blink of an eye. “They’ve got to hang those numbers up and say official,” the celebrity trainer said before the weekend event. While he might be feeling relieved now, Mott did have his breath clenched, but he isn’t one to wear his emotions on his sleeve.

An article by Thoroughbred Daily News from July 27 shared how Sovreignty’s trainer was feeling squeamish before Saturday’s G2 race, but wasn’t up for talking about it too much. The most significant thing that caused the stir was the fact that the Jim Dandy is run over 1 1/8 miles, while Sovereignty has carved out his legacy over 1 1/4 miles, winning both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

Moreoever, with the 3-year-old colt previously having lost the 2025 Florida Derby earlier this year, which is also a 1 1/8 mile race, Mott was justifiably anxious to see how the Jim Dandy played out for the thoroughbred. “I looked at that, but, no, that wasn’t really my biggest concern. Now, you’re going to ask what was your biggest concern. I don’t know if I am going to reveal that,” Mott was quoted as telling the reporters after the weekend victory, while also noting that he wasn’t “panicking” over the length of the Saratoga racecourse.

