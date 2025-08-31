Billionaire Owner Shares Home Video After Defeating Journalism in $1 Million Race

8 races before the Pacific Classic – Journalism had 6 wins to his name and only one thoroughbred had gotten the better of him: Sovereignty. But now, Fierceness can boast of the same feat as Sovereignty, as he pushed the Michael McCarthy colt to 2nd place with Ripole Stables celebrating the prestigious Pacific Classic win on August 30 at the Del Mar racetrack.

Mike Repole, an entrepreneur cum brand builder, and the owner of Repole Stables, has produced magnificent thoroughbreds over the years. The billionaire New Yorker was upbeat about his chances. And he knew how big a race it was as friends and family came together to watch it at home on the big screen. Combine that and a camera, and the Repoles have an iconic memory captured forever.

Of course, a lot was riding for the billionaire owner who spends hundreds of thousands on his horses. Not all pay out like Fierceness did. But, when they were gathered together in front of the TV screen, with the kids and all the folks, you could hear the victory chant reverberating: “Come On. Come On. Come On.” But Mike Repole didn’t start believing until the final turn led to the home stretch. Fierceness was leading Journalism, and it would stay that way. If Journalism pushed, Repole’s winner pushed harder.

Repole Stables shared the moment on their X handle on August 31. There was a long caption which covered almost all bases – be it celebrating Fierceness’ historic and epic performance in the G1 Pacific Classic, or Mike Repole talking about how watching this race back in the day as a fan made him fall in love with the sport. In the clip they shared, we could see the enthusiasm and excitement of a fan who feels the horse racing sport to the bone.

And when the 4-year-old colt crossed the wire, Mike Repole jumped and hugged everyone. These are the moments that we live for. And the races that make the winning thoroughbreds become a part of the immortal legacy. Repole Stables also had to settle one thing, with which they ended their caption: “And a legendary performance by Fierceness. For once and for all, does this put an end to the “Fierceness can only win if he gets his own way” nonsense???”

Oh, that was an amazing race run by the Todd Pletcher trainee. Then again, you have to produce something special to beat Journalism.

How the World top-10 colt Journalism was conquered

It was not a steady start from Fierceness, to be quite honest. Breaking from the starting gates, the City of Light colt immediately went for the inside rail. “I wasn’t very happy—I was very concerned when he did that,” Pletcher told Blood Horse after the race. But it was the skilled maneuver of Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez who got him out of the bind. Still, Fierceness was in fourth on the rail when it had work to do.

Again, John Velazquez showed his caliber. As Fierceness was headstrong and trapped, the veteran jockey saw an opening. And he took his chance. Splitting the field in front, Fierceness went for the lead and decided to go early. Generally, Velazquez probably would have waited till the stretch to make his horse unleash in the final furlong. But this was a complicated race. Oh, and what about Journalism, you ask?

For long stretches, the 2025 Preakness Stakes winner was trailing the entire field. But at the second turn, the Curlin-sired colt started his gallop. And soon, he only had Fierceness ahead of him. Yep, the stretch had everyone off their seats. It was a rundown. Journalism chasing Fierceness. Can Fierceness maintain the gap? Well, other times, the opposition wilts as Journalism eats up the distance and crosses the wire first.

But this time, Fierceness was amazing. He held his own. He didn’t relent. If anything, he was the challenge Journalism couldn’t take down. Well, you can’t win every time. But Mike Repole will surely hope he does again on August 31. His other 4-year-old colt, Mindframe, is set to run in the Jockey Club Gold Cup at Saratoga.

Repole Stables shared a post on their X handle about the Gold Cup race. A little banter, but we know they mean business. “Today it’s Mindframe’s turn to be great!!!!! Mindframe has to beat Sierra Leone and his emotional support rabbit. I saw them both together this morning and they are going to be tough!!!!! 😂 😂 🤣”.

We are the fans. And we are simple people. We just want another Journalism-Fierceness-like showdown.