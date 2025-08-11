Bob Baffert Aims for $1 Million Challenge at Del Mar Following Recent Victories

After a tough season with some close calls in the Triple Crown races, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is back in action at Del Mar, where he’s always been the top trainer. This past weekend, Baffert really stole the show with Desert Gate’s impressive 8 3/4-length win in the Grade 3 Best Pal Stakes—marking his record 12th victory in that race. Plus, Himika also sparkled with a strong 4 1/4-length win in the Grade 3 Sorrento Stakes, making it his ninth time taking that event.

These wins, both with jockey Juan Hernandez, really highlighted Baffert’s amazing knack for developing top-notch 2-year-olds, shining a light in a year where his Triple Crown contenders didn’t quite make the cut.

So, while Baffert’s 2-year-olds have been grabbing all the attention, he’s now turning his sights to the $1 million Pacific Classic on August 30. His main horse, Nysos, is ready to make a big impression. Nyquist’s 4-year-old son, who just won the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap on July 26, was back on the track for a workout.

As reported by @sdhorserace on X: “Nysos worked 5-furlongs in 1:01.4 at @DelMarRacing Saturday for trainer Bob Baffert. 34/64. It’s the son of Nyquist’s first work since his win in the G2 San Diego (7-26).”

Nysos is clearly gearing up for the 1 1/4-mile Classic, which is a “Win and You’re In” qualifier for the Breeders’ Cup. Baffert, usually pretty reserved when it comes to his plans, has consistently mentioned that Nysos is aiming for the Pacific Classic.

The trainer seems confident in the colt’s stamina following his San Diego win, where he really showed off his tactical speed and resilience. But you know, the G1 race isn’t going to be a stroll in the park for Nysos.

There will be challengers awaiting Bob Baffert’s colt

Nysos has been looking good lately, and with Bob Baffert’s impressive track record at Del Mar—he’s racked up multiple wins this meet and is clearly ahead of the competition—it seems like a strong setup for the Pacific Classic. So, it looks like the field is going to be pretty competitive, with the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic winner White Abarrio in the mix.

Plus, we might see Journalism, who won the Preakness, but there’s still some uncertainty about whether they’ll go for the Classic or the Travers. If Baffert wins, it would really cement Del Mar as his turf and quiet those critics. The trainer told FanDuel Racing after Desert Gate’s victory, “It’s fun to win down here at Del Mar. This is our Saratoga,” hinting at his goal to turn coastal success into something that matters on a national level.

Nysos is looking great with that workout, and Baffert’s $1 million challenge might just be the comeback his season has been waiting for. But before this G1 race, Baffert has one more challenge to tackle. So, his horse, Goal Oriented, is set to race in the G1 Travers Stakes, which is a pretty big deal for the trainer. It’s a great chance to show off what they can do at Saratoga before heading back to Del Mar.