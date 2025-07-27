Bob Baffert Breathes Sigh of Relief as Double Del Mar Victory Ends Comeback Drought

Just two days ago, on Thursday, Bob Baffert was reeling in disappointment. “Turning for home [in the Haskell], I thought he was going to win it,” Baffert told Thoroughbred Daily News from Del Mar. The Triple Crown winner was talking about Goal Oriented losing the $1 million Haskell Stakes to Journalism in the final stretch. Yet, just a couple of days later, the iconic trainer is back in the winning column.

After dealing to make his grand comeback at the 2025 Kentucky Derby, the 72-year-old’s horses lost the rest of the Triple Crown races. What’s more? His steeds didn’t even make it to the top three at those races. While Goal Oriented improved to third place at the Haskell, it was barely a consolation. However, after a massive double victory at the Del Mar Racetrack, Baffert revealed just how worried he was going into race day.

“I would have spoken to you earlier,” Bob Baffert told FanDuel’s Scott Hazelton during the post-race interview. “I was so nervous because I’ve had a lot of good horses get beat in this race,” Baffert said of the first statement-making day at the track. That wasn’t all, because as the trainer hinted, #2 Nysos winning the $300,000 San Diego Handicap (G2) broke his jinx of losing this particular race.

via Imago Credit – Imago

AD

This story is developing…