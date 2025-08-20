Bob Baffert’s Champion Citizen Bull’s $125K Future Revealed as Breeders’ Cup Prep Begins

Early on April 28 at Churchill Downs, the usually bustling track had a quiet, focused atmosphere. After a busy session the previous day, three Kentucky Derby (G1) hopefuls took to the track for their final fast workouts, and one of them was Citizen Bull, who has been training under Bob Baffert. But Citizen Bull stood out among the three, cruising through fractions of :11 ⅗, :23, and :45 ⅘. maintaining an easy rhythm. He was ridden by his Kentucky Derby rider, Martin Garcia.

On that day, he extended smoothly to finish six furlongs in 1:12 2/5 and completed seven furlongs in 1:27 ⅕. But in the Kentucky Derby race on May 2, he couldn’t cross close to the finish line first. In fact, Citizen Bull ended up placing 15th in the race. However, after the Kentucky Derby loss, he made a comeback in the July 6 Woody Stephens Stakes, where he came 4th. This comeback might have triggered Bob Baffert to present more opportunities to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner, Citizen Bull, in the upcoming $125K race on August 31.

Citizen Bull, the celebrated Eclipse Award winner and Santa Anita Derby champion, delivered a sharp workout on August 19. He covered seven furlongs in 1:24.6 at Del Mar on Saturday under the expert care of trainer Bob Baffert. With this tune-up completed, plans are underway for the rising 3-year-old colt to head next to the $125,000 Shared Belief Stakes. It sets the stage for his continued showcase at the seaside oval.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Citizen Bull showed his fitness and form with a solid 7-furlong workout, clocking 1:24.6 in the recent workout. Although not a blazing bullet, the time indicates a confident, controlled breeze. And given the colt’s past achievements and his current training indicators, Baffert appears to be positioning him prudently for a strong showing in the Shared Belief Stakes.

The Shared Belief Stakes is a listed race for 3-year-olds. It is one mile long on dirt at Del Mar. The competition on August 31 offers a purse of around $125,000. It serves as a key late-summer target for emerging candidates, notably on August 31, 2025, the final day of the Del Mar summer meet. But while Bob Baffert examines his star horses, there are only two months left for the Breeders’ Cup, and he certainly wouldn’t want to miss this year’s trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bob Baffert Makes Another Breeders’ Cup Target amid Breeders’ Cup

Bob Baffert’s season could have easily felt like a letdown if it weren’t for his winning knack at the Del Mar. The Triple Crown races didn’t bring the results he hoped for. And in other marquee events, such as the Haskell Stakes, he came up short following his Kentucky Derby loss. Still, all isn’t lost. The Breeders’ Cup looms ahead, offering a chance to salvage the year.

via Imago Credits – Instagram@stakes_winners

That’s why the Resorts World Casino Ballerina on August 23 carries extra weight for the 72-year-old trainer Baffert. It is a key opportunity to remind everyone why he’s one of the sport’s best. For this race, Bob is reportedly planning to start the race with Hope Road. Though he could not pull off a 1st gate place in the November 2025 race, he will be at the gates.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

2024 has been a breakout year for Hope Road. After the July 2023 race, Hope Road was able to bring four wins in a row in 2024. He won the June 2024 SA MSW race, then followed it with runs in the DMR AOC and Torrey Pines in August 2024. Then he again won the Bayakoa Stakes on November 2, 2024. But after that, Hope Road hasn’t achieved a single win yet. Do you think he could win and take a secure place in the Breeders’ Cup on November 1, 2025? Let’s see what happens at the Resorts World Casino Ballerina.