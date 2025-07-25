Bob Baffert Confirms Horse for $1.25 Million Race Despite Losing Racing Streak

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is gearing up for a summer appearance at Saratoga. This will be one of the most prestigious meets in American horse racing, and Baffert wants the top outcome in the race. While the specifics of which horses will make the trip remain undecided, Baffert has confirmed that he will have a presence at the Saratoga. The legendary conditioner is eyeing two major targets on August 23.

Two major races are the Grade I, $1.25 million Travers Stakes, a.k.a. ‘Mid-Summer Derby,’ and the Grade I, $500,000 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes. Both races are expected to attract elite competition, and Baffert’s involvement signals serious intentions. Per the report of ‘Thorough Bred Daily’, TDN Rising Star Goal Oriented can be the choice for the Travers Stakes. But here is the other choice in Bob’s mind, also.

Per the report of Thoroughbred Daily, Bob Baffert also plans to consider entering Nevada Beach in the upcoming Travers Stakes. Nevada Beach is a talented colt who is actually a full brother to Omaha Beach. Nevada Beach recently impressed many racing fans by winning the Los Alamitos Derby by an impressive margin of 4 1/4 lengths on June 28. This dominant performance has put him on Baffert’s radar as a serious contender for the Travers.

via Imago

Talking about Nevada Beach, Bob said, “I’m going to see how he works out these next couple of weeks.” And also further said, “He is a nice horse; he could go (to Saratoga) or he could end up in Pennsylvania (for the GI Pennsylvania Derby at Parx on Sept. 20). I am going to watch the (GII) Jim Dandy (at Saratoga Saturday). I’ll figure out a lot after that.” But Baffert didn’t confirm.

The other horse in his mind is Goal Oriented. “This is the plan… today. It changes every week,” Baffert said why explaining the strategy. The experienced trainer also said that he decided to bring ‘Goal Orientated’ back home instead of shipping the horse to Saratoga. While giving the reason behind it, Baffert added that he wanted to avoid the stress and disruption of travel just five weeks before the important Travers Stakes.

Talking about Goal Oriented, the Hall of Famer said, “He is improving. This is the time of year when these horses start catching up.” Baffert also added, “Turning for home [in the Haskell], I thought he was going to win it. He is improving, he is maturing.” But wait, he is not the only horse Bob Baffert is thinking about for the Travers Stakes. Well, looks like the Hall of Famer has to decide only on two horses, or more in, right? But that could not be the case, as he will also have his toughest challenger for the Travers Stakes- Sovereignty.

Sovereignty: Major obstacle to Bob Baffert’s Travers Stakes victory

According to Horse Racing Nation, there is a high probability of Sovereignty competing. And exciting to know that Journalism also has quite a high chance to get onto the track with Sovereignty. In a recent interaction with Jockey Junior Alvarado, he revealed several things about Sovereignty and why he wins.

Alvarado has been aboard Sovereignty in six of his seven career starts. After only missing GI Florida, Alvarado isn’t feeling the heat as the talented colt prepares to chase his fifth victory in just eight outings. Despite the high-stakes atmosphere and growing expectations surrounding the colt’s campaign, Alvarado remains calm and focused.

via Imago

In fact, Junior Alvarado has said the same in a recent interview, “It’s not pressure. I don’t get any pressure from Bill [Hall of Fame trainer Mott] or [owner] Godolphin.” He also added, “We have already won the biggest race in the United States already. If there was going to be any pressure, it was going to be in the Derby.” He also admitted that riding Sovereignty is a joy.

And no doubt Sovereignty’s team is thinking of anything other than winning 1st spot and $1,250,000 prize money. Sovereignty has shown its capacity and capability in the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. That’s why he is the highest-level threat for Bob Baffert in the upcoming race on August 23. What if Bob Baffert’s horse wins the race?