Bob Baffert Confirms Revenge Against Kentucky Derby Winner at Breeders’ Cup

Bob Baffert has had a pretty tough season this year, facing some big disappointments in major races that have caught a lot of attention. There were a lot of hopes riding on his star runners, but they kept falling short, leaving people wondering about his chances as the Breeders’ Cup Classic gets closer. Earlier this year, Baffert had a challenging moment when his colt Citizen Bull went up against the formidable Sovereignty, who then became the reigning Kentucky Derby winner.

Sovereignty again took the win over Baffert’s Rodriguez in the Belmont Stakes, adding to the Derby winner’s impressive streak—a tough loss for a trainer like Baffert. That setback got even worse when Journalism, who had just won the Preakness and looked ready to take on the top dogs in the division, also outperformed one of Baffert’s horses at the Triple Crown, along with some other prep races. Even with all the excitement, Baffert’s horses just couldn’t keep up, and the distance kept increasing at every big race.

As summer went on, people started wondering if the Hall of Famer could bounce back in time for the Breeders’ Cup. Amid all this inconsistency, there’s a little ray of hope popping up. According to At The Races’ X post, Nysos, a colt trained by Bob Baffert, is sitting at 12/1 odds for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nysos made quite the entrance in October 2023, grabbing attention with a debut that earned him a TDN “Rising Star” title after winning by an impressive 10 1/2 lengths. It was a standout performance that clearly marked him as a contender to keep an eye on.

AD

Since then, he’s really shown his maturity, especially in the G3 Triple Bend at Santa Anita, where he glided to a 5 1/2-length win. Nysos really stands out at 12/1 with that mix of raw speed and tactical flexibility. He’s definitely an interesting pick! Even though he hasn’t gone up against the top contenders of the Classic yet, you can definitely see where he’s headed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Baffert, coming off some tough losses, seems to be putting his hopes on this colt’s potential—a smart bet that makes Nysos not just an underdog but possibly the standout of the season. If he stays on track, Nysos might just give Baffert the chance he’s been looking for, providing a little redemption after a season filled with some tough losses. But before the Breeders’ Cup, Baffert will be busy defending another legendary title in horse racing.

Bob Baffert is readying up for another challenge

Del Mar is where Bob Baffert has been putting in the effort to rebuild his reputation. At the track, with a stunning view of the Pacific, Baffert was definitely the one to watch in 2024, sitting at the top of the trainer standings with 23 wins. He had some big wins in the Sorrento, Best Pal, Debutante, and Futurity stakes. He’s really looking forward to defending his title this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Bob Baffert thought about the 2025 Del Mar meet, he casually remarked, “I forgot about that. I’m never here because I had to go to the sale in Kentucky, so I forgot all about it and had to read about it. It’s been a long time between drinks there for me. It’s exciting to be leading trainer. The people that work for me are very proud that we’re leading trainer. Can’t do it without them. I got a great team.”

With everything happening with the trainer, he totally forgot about the Del Mar title he’s set to defend in just a few days. As the reigning champion, he’s really happy to hold the title and offered an acknowledgment to all the individuals who have been with him on this journey of horse racing glory. Now, with the ocean breeze at Del Mar and new stakes to chase, he’s all set to write another chapter in his legacy.