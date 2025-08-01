Bob Baffert Continues Winning Streak Before Breeders’ Cup Competition

After coming up short in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes, Bob Baffert didn’t waste time dwelling on the loss. Instead, he did what he does best: reload and dominate where he’s most dangerous. Back at Del Mar, his longtime fortress by the Pacific, Baffert reminded everyone why he’s the king of the summer meet. This time, it wasn’t just about one rising star- it was two. Both debutants, Nysos and Brant, stepped into the spotlight and delivered wins. They continued Baffert’s tradition of unleashing top-tier talent early.

Brant, a precocious two-year-old colt by Gun Runner, lived up to the hype in his Maiden Special Weight debut. He broke smartly, cruised into contention, and opened up with ease down the lane. It was a polished, confident effort that looked anything but green. If this is just the beginning, Brant might be the next big name out of a barn full of expectations. But with the sting of the Haskell Stakes defeat still fresh and the momentum of a successful Del Mar weekend behind him, Bob Baffert is already shifting focus to his next major target- Breeders’ Cup. And to win the next race, he is working up with two solid colts.

In a recently released video on 1/ST TV on X, two horses can be seen bringing the building down that are training for Bob Baffert, and are working for Baffert’s powerhouse stable: Big Jake and Plutarch.

On July 31, 2025, the pair turned in a sharp 5-furlong breeze in 59.40 seconds, a notably quick time for juveniles at this stage in the season. Big Jake worked on the outside, while Plutarch was on the inside. Their performance was named “Work of the Day” by Del Mar Racing, which means it stood out among all workouts conducted that morning. It further emphasized the level of talent these two Colts possess.

Fast, efficient workouts like this are an important indicator of how close a horse is to being race-ready. Baffert, known for producing elite two-year-olds, often uses these early drills to gauge who might be ready for major stakes races later in the summer. He chose to pair these two colts for such a public and well-timed breeze, suggesting he sees real potential in both. The clocking not only demonstrated their natural speed but also showed professionalism, which is a key sign that they could debut soon, just like Nysos and Brant in Del Mar.

This is big news for Bob Baffert as the Hall of Fame trainer had faced multiple defeats this season. His Kentucky Derby loss was hurtful. But, the 72-year-old is working hard to give you a glimpse of his greatness at the Breeder Cup competition.

Bob Baffert eyeing at Breeders’ Cup

All eyes will be on Baffert’s Nysos as far as the 2025 Breeders’ Cup is concerned. Nysos is a 4-year-old colt and the son of Nyquist, the winner of the 2016 Kentucky Derby and 2015 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. With an impressive pedigree and steady development, Nysos continues to mature into a top-tier contender. Baffert also has more trust in him. “He’s a classic horse… he can go all day.” This was what the veteran trainer once said when asked about Nysos, hinting at the colt’s stamina and versatility on the track.

Interestingly, the Breeders’ Cup, one of Thoroughbred horse racing’s most prestigious international events, announced on November 8, 2023, that Del Mar Thoroughbred Club will once again serve as the host for the 2025 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. The two-day event, which attracts the best horses, jockeys, and trainers from around the globe, will return to the scenic Southern California track known for its iconic seaside setting and enthusiastic fanbase. This marks another exciting chapter in the event’s history, electric atmosphere and world-class entertainment for racing fans. And one of the horses that will fight there to win the Breeders’ Cup will be from Bob Baffert’s stable.

Let’s see if Bob Baffert can add one more win to his already illustrious record in the Breeders’ Cup. A win in 2025 would only further cement his place among the sport’s all-time greats. It would also showcase his continued ability to develop elite talent like Nysos in a fiercely competitive landscape.