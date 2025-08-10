Bob Baffert Extends Winning Streak as 3-Year-Old Privman Stuns With Shocking Del Mar Win

The 2025 racing season has been challenging for Bob Baffert, marking one of the most difficult stretches in his celebrated career. Known for his multiple wins in the Triple Crown races and Breeders’ Cup, the Hall of Fame trainer has yet to secure a victory in any of the three Triple Crown events this year. But despite the shortcomings, Hall of Famer Bob Baffert clinched a win at Del Mar with Nysos on July 26.

Most recently, on August 4, Seismic Beauty, the talented 4-year-old filly owned by MyRacehorse and Peter Leidel, delivered a standout performance in Saturday’s Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar during a strong practice session. Along similar lines from that practice, there’s another promising horse in town, signaling something potentially great on the horizon for Bob.

On August 9, Race 6 at Del Mar delivered a finish that had fans shaking their heads in disbelief. The No.6 horse, Privman, seemed destined for defeat as the field entered the final stretch. The frontrunners appeared to have the race sewn up, while Privman lagged just enough to make a comeback seem unlikely. Then came the shocker. In the closing moments, Privman found another gear, unleashing a burst of speed that carried him past his rivals in the shadow of the wire.

AD

The turnaround was so swift that it’s the kind of ending you need to see more than once to truly process. FanDuel Racing’s video post perfectly captured the drama and noted that Privman looked finished. But he wasn’t. Returning $4.00 to his supporters, he not only claimed the win but also provided one of the most memorable moments of the day at Del Mar. The son of Justify has been named after Jay Privman and was ridden by jockey Hernandez.

Stay tuned, this is a developing story!