Bob Baffert Finally Breaks Losing Curse as $3 Million Debutant Stuns at Del Mar Racing

When you think of Bob Baffert, you seldom think of anything else other than him winning races. And yet, for the Hall of Fame trainer, 2025 has turned out to be less than celebratory. Returning to Churchill Downs after three years, Baffert had to ultimately drop out of both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. The stint at the Belmont Stakes didn’t prove to be any success either. But now, finally, it seems like bad days could be behind him.

The 72-year-old iconic horse racing trainer finally got something to smile about today. And where better to end his losing streak? In 2024, Baffert racked up 23 wins at Del Mar. And he’s back doing what he does best!

A post by FanDuel Racing On X from July 26 shared how the Del Mar 4 had a lot for Bob Baffert to finally bearth a sigh of relief about. “#8 BRANT ($3.60) looked like a future superstar on debut!” reads the caption for the social media update as the accompanying video shows the 2-year-old colt bagging a sensational victory.

Brant made the headlines earlier this year when he was purchased for a record $3 million at the OBS March sale.

The story is developing