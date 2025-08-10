Bob Baffert Finds Lucky Jockey Relation Ending in Multiple First Place Finish

You might already know Bob Baffert as one of the top trainers in the game, as the guy who picks horses like he’s investing in gold. Whether it’s a $3 million colt or a rising underdog, Baffert’s eye for talent is second to none. But what if we told you Bob doesn’t just have a sixth sense for horses? He’s also got a knack for choosing the perfect jockey. And that jockey just might be Juan Hernandez.

Let’s set the scene: It’s a picture-perfect Southern California Saturday, August 9th. That’s when Desert Gate, a 2-year-old colt bred from Omaha Beach and Curlin bloodlines, storms the track at Del Mar. With Juan Hernandez in the saddle, Desert Gate dominated, securing Bob Baffert’s 12th victory in the Grade III Best Pal Stakes. But here’s the kicker: Eric. This was the fourth year in a row Baffert’s team took home the Best Pal, and it was the third Best Pal win for both the ownership group of Mike Pegram, Karl Watson, and Paul Weitman, and for Hernandez himself. Coincidence? Not likely. It’s starting to look like Hernandez is Baffert’s lucky charm.

Even Eric Sondheimer, a respected voice in racing, couldn’t help but notice. On X, he said, “In case you missed it, jockey Juan Hernandez rode six horses to victory at Del Mar on Saturday, including three for trainer Bob Baffert. Impressive.” And impressive it is.Eric Earlier in 2025, they teamed up to win the San Vicente Stakes with Barnes, clocking in at 1:22.15. Just a few months later, on August 2, that same rider guided Seismic Beauty to a powerful win in the Grade 1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes, punching their ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Distaff.

With results like these stacking up, you have to wonder is this just a hot streak, or are we watching the birth of an unstoppable racing duo?

The secret behind Bob Baffert and Juan Hernandez’s winning streak

Bob Baffert himself has sung Hernandez’s praises. After a recent Grade III Triple Bend Stakes win, Baffert said, “Juan rode him beautifully… he kept him up there.” He admires Hernandez’s calm confidence and how well he reads the race qualities that bring Baffert’s horses home strong. On the flip side, Hernandez doesn’t just ride for Baffert; he appreciates what Baffert brings to the table. After the Clement L. Hirsch Stakes, Hernandez shared, “Bob’s team brought this filly really into good shape today… she broke sharply… she was comfortable.”

This trust forms the foundation of their success. At the end of the day, Bob Baffert’s magic isn’t just in picking future champions on the track. And Juan Hernandez? Winning isn’t new to him. As of August 2025, he’s one of the top jockeys in American thoroughbred racing, with over $100 million in career earnings and a solid 25% win rate just this year. He’s racked up 2,871 wins from 13,085 rides, plus thousands of seconds and thirds, showing he’s consistently at the top of his game. On the other side, Baffert’s record speaks for itself: more than 3,457 career wins, with his horses earning over $363 million, ranking him third all-time among trainers. Put these two together, and you get a powerhouse duo that keeps crushing it race after race.