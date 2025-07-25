brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/US Sports

Bob Baffert Finds Relief During Stressed Horse Racing Season at Saratoga

ByAshutosh Kadam

Jul 25, 2025 | 8:05 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

After a disappointing run at the 2025 Kentucky Deeby, it has been one stressful season for Bob Baffert. To add more to his worries, both of his trained horses couldn’t clinch the top-3 spot at the Churchill Downs. While Rodriguez was scratched several days before the event, Citizen Bull finished in the 15th place. However, it seems that there is finally some hope for the hall of fame trainer.

On Thursday, four-year-old filly, Splendora, trained by Bob Baffert, shined bright in the Del Mar’s seventh round of race. The filly delivered an effortless victory under the guidance of top jockey Juan J. Hernandez and was heavily favored at the windows and didn’t disappoint. Splendora looked sharp from the gate and cruised to the front without facing a serious challenge.

Her smooth acceleration and control throughout the race reflected pure dominance. WinStar Farm’s Splendora is a daughter of Audible, a Grade 1-winning sire. Audible stands at stud at the prestigious Kentucky-based breeding operation. Her lineage, combined with the expertise of Baffert and Hernandez, makes her one to watch moving forward, particularly as the summer meet at Del Mar continues to unfold. Reportedly, she returned $3.00 for a $2 win bet to her backers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Jockey Juan J. Hernandez, currently one of the top riders on the Southern California circuit, once again showed his class in the saddle. He allowed Splendora to settle into a comfortable rhythm at the start. He didn’t let her stride out down the lane for an easy finish. The pair made it look routine. This might have given Bob Baffert some relief in the busy schedules of horse racing.

And with the recent victory in Race 7 at Del Mar, Splendora has continued to build on her growing reputation. It is expected that she could be pointed toward tougher stakes competition in the coming weeks. For horse racing fans, Thursday’s performance was a reminder of the firepower Baffert’s barn still holds at Del Mar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Bob Baffert navigates the challenges of a tough season

The horse racing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is going through a tough year, which was highlighted by losses at many races. The Kentucky Derby was the major one in which Bob slipped his hands off. 

article-image

via Imago

What’s your perspective on:

Can Bob Baffert's Splendora be the comeback story he desperately needs this racing season?

Have an interesting take?

He had entered the racing building in 2025, after a three-year ban. After the Derby, that setback grew even more frustrating when Journalism also outperformed one of Bob Baffert’s top colts. Journalism had come out fresh off his Preakness victory and looked primed to challenge the top contenders in the division. Baffert also has a serious threat to Sovereignty in the upcoming races. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

But the July 23 win came and hit Baffert like a cool wind in summer. He might have been waiting to get momentum. Let’s see if he can win more races in the upcoming weeks. 

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Bob Baffert's Splendora be the comeback story he desperately needs this racing season?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved