After a disappointing run at the 2025 Kentucky Deeby, it has been one stressful season for Bob Baffert. To add more to his worries, both of his trained horses couldn’t clinch the top-3 spot at the Churchill Downs. While Rodriguez was scratched several days before the event, Citizen Bull finished in the 15th place. However, it seems that there is finally some hope for the hall of fame trainer.

On Thursday, four-year-old filly, Splendora, trained by Bob Baffert, shined bright in the Del Mar’s seventh round of race. The filly delivered an effortless victory under the guidance of top jockey Juan J. Hernandez and was heavily favored at the windows and didn’t disappoint. Splendora looked sharp from the gate and cruised to the front without facing a serious challenge.

Her smooth acceleration and control throughout the race reflected pure dominance. WinStar Farm’s Splendora is a daughter of Audible, a Grade 1-winning sire. Audible stands at stud at the prestigious Kentucky-based breeding operation. Her lineage, combined with the expertise of Baffert and Hernandez, makes her one to watch moving forward, particularly as the summer meet at Del Mar continues to unfold. Reportedly, she returned $3.00 for a $2 win bet to her backers.

Jockey Juan J. Hernandez, currently one of the top riders on the Southern California circuit, once again showed his class in the saddle. He allowed Splendora to settle into a comfortable rhythm at the start. He didn’t let her stride out down the lane for an easy finish. The pair made it look routine. This might have given Bob Baffert some relief in the busy schedules of horse racing.

And with the recent victory in Race 7 at Del Mar, Splendora has continued to build on her growing reputation. It is expected that she could be pointed toward tougher stakes competition in the coming weeks. For horse racing fans, Thursday’s performance was a reminder of the firepower Baffert’s barn still holds at Del Mar.

Bob Baffert navigates the challenges of a tough season

The horse racing Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is going through a tough year, which was highlighted by losses at many races. The Kentucky Derby was the major one in which Bob slipped his hands off.

Horse Racing: 150th Preakness May 17, 2025, Baltimore, Maryland, USA Bob Baffert, American racehorse trainer, stands on the track prior to the running of the 150th Preakness stakes.

He had entered the racing building in 2025, after a three-year ban. After the Derby, that setback grew even more frustrating when Journalism also outperformed one of Bob Baffert’s top colts. Journalism had come out fresh off his Preakness victory and looked primed to challenge the top contenders in the division. Baffert also has a serious threat to Sovereignty in the upcoming races.

But the July 23 win came and hit Baffert like a cool wind in summer. He might have been waiting to get momentum. Let’s see if he can win more races in the upcoming weeks.