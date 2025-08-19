Bob Baffert Makes Another Breeders’ Cup Target With $500,000 Attempt at Saratoga

Bob Baffert doesn’t need to win; it’s just that it’s become a habit for the iconic trainer throughout his stellar career. With more G1 race wins than anybody else in North America, the veteran trainer has set the pace that has got everyone else chasing. That’s why the 2025 season seems such an anomaly in his illustrious career.

If not for his Del Mar mojo, Bob Baffert’s current season could be termed as downright disappointing. The Triple Crown races didn’t bear fruit, and neither did the other big races like the Haskell Stakes. But it’s not over yet. He still has the Breeders’ Cup that can salvage his season. That’s why the Resorts World Casino Ballerina race on August 23 becomes so very important for the 72-year-old.

The Breeders’ Cup comes with a lineup of iconic races. The purse of the entire Championships is $34 million, so there’s so much on offer for Bob Baffert. Well, that’s why he is getting Hope Road to run in the G1 Ballerina race at the Saratoga Racecourse, with the obvious aim to win, of course. The 7-furlong race comes with a ‘Win and You’re In’ incentive for the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint on November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Yep, it doesn’t get any more straightforward for Baffert’s four-year-old filly. All she has to do is beat the field that also features Bill Mott’s Scylla. Scylla goes into the G1 $500,000 race as the favorite. But Bob Baffert is hoping Hope Road will have a turn in fortunes. The Quality Road filly hasn’t won her last 4 races, including a second-place finish at the Derby City Distaff on May 3.

AD

“I think she ran her race in the big race on Derby Day and then she came back and I think she probably didn’t bring her ‘A’ race that day,” Baffert told Paulick Report, talking about her last race at the G3 Winning Colors. The Kentucky-bred filly finished third, as she was not able to mount a serious threat throughout the race. “But she’s freshened up and she’s training well, so we’re giving her a chance,” Baffert said. “Her mother won this race a few years ago, so hopefully she can have the same kind of luck.”

via Imago Credits: Instagram/@stakes_winners

In fact, Baffert was also the trainer when Hope Road’s dam, Marley’s Freedom, won this race. Talking about Hope Road’s chances, the trainer said, “She can go two turns, but I think seven-eighths is a good distance for her.” Hope Road has 4 wins in 11 starts, but this will be the biggest of them all. And for Baffert, it will strengthen his Breeders’ Cup chances.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bob Baffert is just trying to improve his Breeders’ Cup odds

The four-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winner has been presented with a glorious opportunity. The 2025 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at the Del Mar Racetrack, where he is the winningest trainer. Every defeat and setback of the season can be put behind with an impressive showing on those two days of October 31 and November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

We are sure the Breeders’ Cup Filly and Mare Sprint won’t be the only last race he targets. He obviously has booked a place in the 2025 Breeders’ Cup Distaff when another four-year-old filly of his, Seismic Beauty, won the G1 Clement L. Hirsch Stakes at Del Mar on August 2nd. Yes, you guessed it right. The Clement L. Hirsch was also a ‘Win and You’re In’ race.

Bob Baffert still has his best bet on standby. Nysos has four wins in five starts. Just recently, the four-year-old colt won the G2 San Diego Handicap on July 26 at Del Mar. But he ain’t a one-track bully. The Nyquist colt also won at Santa Anita and came in a close second at Churchill Downs. His trainer has always been impressed with him. “He’s a classic horse… he can go all day,” Baffert once stated. Nysos will be Baffert’s Breeders’ Cup Classic hope as the Hall of Famer targets a good finish to 2025.