Bob Baffert Makes Silent Donation to Horse Racing Charity Amidst Troll Claims

To ‘give back’ is almost a compulsory aspect of celebrity-dom. Especially when it’s to causes that have directly or indirectly impacted one’s success in their field, and especially if said success is reaping in the monetary benefits like nobody’s business, that’s why it’s no real surprise to see where respected horse trainer Bob Baffert and his wife, Jill, have been donating their money every year!

Carma, or the California Retirement Management Account, is a charity that focuses on helping retired California racehorses transition into the more peaceful chapters of their lives. The organization has helped to find over 400 horses new homes at equestrian sites or private farms or even as therapy animals. Rather than retired racehorses being euthanized because they are no longer profitable to their owners, Carma focuses on creating better futures for these animals that have given so much.

So, it only makes sense that Bob Baffert, six-time Kentucky Derby winner, who has made millions off the horses he has worked with, would donate annually to Carma, as per the statement made to their X platform.

“Thank you, Bob & Jill Baffert, for your annual commitment to Thoroughbred Aftercare.” The X statement reads, indicating that this is a regular commitment that Bob and his wife Jill have made for a while now. Considering Carma hosts fundraisers both at Del Mar and the Santa Anita Park to also spread awareness on the plight of racehorses post-retirement, it would be cruel not to support the cause one is so closely associated with. However, Baffert has been known to speak in a slightly different tone in the past… Despite the importance of his donations to Carma, these charitable acts are often overshadowed by the controversies surrounding Baffert’s methods, which tend to dominate public discussions.

Bob Baffert’s past controversies surrounding horse care during races

Bob Baffert has been known to have an old-school approach to racing his horses and even spoke of the same when referring to his relationship with legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas, saying, “He’s not afraid to run them. Lots of trainers are afraid to run their horses.” The fact that Baffert stands by this point is telling; the reason some trainers are afraid to run their horses in races that are so close to one another is because there is a greater likelihood of injury with tiring horses, but Baffert didn’t seem to mind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And this might have been why in 2023–though Baffert had a victorious return to the Preakness stakes with National Treasure, after his two-year ban due to a failed substance test—his other horse Havnameltdown suffered a severe ankle injury on the track and had to be put down mid-race.

“We do grieve when these things happen. There is nothing worse than coming back and the stall is empty. He is a nice horse. He could not have been doing any better.” Is what Baffert said at the time. So while Baffert might think it alright to race horses in races so close to each other, he also feels a great deal of emotion for the ones that are lost in the long run. So it only makes sense that he gives back to those who could have a bright future.