Bob Baffert Nowhere to Be Seen at $3.5 Million Race as Nashville Kentucky Downs Confirm G3 Field

Winning the Best Pal Stakes in 2025, Bob Baffert made it 4 in 4 since 2022. And he happens to be the winningest trainer in the G3 race. It’s not really surprising given that he is Bob Baffert, one of the greatest North America has ever seen. But not everywhere is the veteran trainer leading. In fact, as shocking as it may seem, there is one race where he has yet to open his account.

The Nashville Derby Invitational is rather new, inaugurated just 11 years ago in 2014. Back then, it even had a different name—Dueling Grounds Derby. Well, this is a race Bob Baffert is yet to win. And from the looks of it, it seems that won’t change in 2025, either. Why? Because the field is set for the high-profile turf race, but none of the thoroughbreds have a Bob Baffert connection.

The 1 5/16 mile race will be run at Kentucky Downs, which released the official field on its X handle on August 26. Most of the big-name trainers are there with their thoroughbreds—Chad Brown with Hill Road, Mark Casse with Tomassello and Sandman, and Bill Mott and William R. Wilkes with their Simulate and Burnham Square, respectively. But no Bob Baffert in the mix.

Obviously, it is a bit surprising not to see the star trainer compete for the $3.5 million prize purse. The DK Horse Nashville Derby Invitational has the second-biggest purse for a turf race, trailing only the Breeders’ Cup Turf. And the Nashville Derby Invitational also improved its prize money this time, increasing from $3.1 million last time.

So why is Bob Baffert skipping this? Well, because this G3 race is on August 30, and on that exact same day, the veteran trainer is set to be engaged elsewhere in a big way. In fact, the plans he has in the pipeline for that day will have an impact on how his season ends.

Bob Baffert’s Nysos will get the first real test of 2025

Not at Kentucky Downs; you may get to see Baffert at his favorite racetrack on August 30 – the Del Mar. That day only, the G1 Pacific Classic is set to be run, and Baffert is planning to give his 4-year-old colt, Nysos, a run at the Challenger race for the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Meaning, the 1 ¼ mile race has a “Win and You’re in” stipulation, which Baffert will be looking to cash in on.

Nysos is his prized asset, with which he wants to challenge for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 1st. But the Pacific Classic has other elements, too, which Baffert will be testing out. The field for the G1 race is promising some big names, but none bigger than Journalism. The Triple Crown race winner of this season has been one of the form horses, and the Curlin colt will also be looking to book his place in the Breeders’ Classic by winning the Pacific Classic.

Baffert will get to see firsthand how Nysos does against the likes of Journalism or even Fierceness. It’s crucial because he needs to get it absolutely right at the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Bob Baffert hasn’t had a good 2025. He needs a big win. But this big win has obstacles like the trailblazing Sovereignty, the 2024 Champion Sierra Leone, and any other big thoroughbreds of the season who will take the field on the first Saturday of November.

He can’t just go blindly into the Breeders’. The Pacific Classic will tell him if Nysos can truly challenge the best thoroughbreds of the season. August 30 is a crucial date for Bob Baffert, for which he has to sacrifice the Nashville Derby Invitational.