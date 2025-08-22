Bob Baffert Reflects on His Triple Crown Winner’s 2015 Travers Stakes Loss: “Let the Fans Down”

Bob Baffert’s 2015 season with American Pharoah was truly something special, wrapping up a remarkable year that finally ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought. Once American Pharoah clinched wins in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes, he really took off as a national sensation, drawing in fans from all over, not just at the racetrack. Baffert, who had faced some tough moments in past Triple Crown tries, shared that this win felt like a redemption and was super emotional. He mentioned how the colt’s success brought tears of joy to fans all around the globe.

The horse really made waves beyond just the sport, bringing people together for some amazing moments and securing a spot in history. After the Belmont, American Pharoah kept showing off his skills with a strong victory in the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park, really solidifying his reputation as a once-in-a-generation talent. So, picking the Travers Stakes at Saratoga as the next goal stirred up some debate. Baffert originally thought the Pennsylvania Derby would be better for logistical reasons, but owner Ahmed Zayat really wanted to go for Saratoga. He was drawn in by the race’s prestige and a $2 million bonus linked to the stallion deal with Ashford Stud.

The excitement leading up to the Travers was something else, with around 15,000 to 25,000 fans showing up in Saratoga on the morning of August 28, 2015, just to see American Pharoah gallop. It really shows how popular he is! In the Travers, American Pharoah jumped out strong and grabbed the lead right away, but Frosted wasn’t far behind. The Triple Crown winner put up a great fight, holding off Frosted’s challenge in the stretch, but in the end, he was just edged out by the 16-1 longshot Keen Ice in the final moments.

According to Bloodhorse, even a decade later, Bob Baffert looked back on the loss with genuine honesty, saying, “He bounced off the gallop, but it was still one of his better races. He was completely empty at the quarter pole, and he fought Frosted off, but then Keen Ice got him. It was great for the Keen Ice team, but it was devastating for us. When you have a horse like that and he loses, it takes the wind out of your sails. I felt I let the fans down.”

Baffert really felt the sting of that loss, especially knowing how many fans had poured their hearts into American Pharoah’s journey. The Travers loss was tough, but it didn’t overshadow American Pharoah’s legacy.

It really brought out how unpredictable horse racing can be and the strong bond that exists between a champion and their fans. The next race, nevertheless, the horse returned even stronger.

Bob Baffert’s colt didn’t hold back

American Pharoah’s win in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic was a memorable way to wrap up his racing career. He became the first horse to pull off the “Grand Slam” of Thoroughbred racing, taking home victories in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and Breeders’ Cup Classic all in the same year. In a thrilling debut against older horses, the Triple Crown winner put on an impressive show at Keeneland. He led from start to finish, completing the 1 1/4 miles in a record-setting time of 2:00.07 and winning by a solid 6 1/2 lengths as the top pick.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The win was especially meaningful considering what happened last time when he had a close loss to Keen Ice in the Travers Stakes, which had people wondering about his stamina and overall form.

Trainer Bob Baffert shared how he felt about the moment, saying, “I feel so proud of the horse, but also a sense of relief. It was very emotional, this horse has brought so much to racing. It’s been a privilege to train him. He gave everyone what they wanted to see today. I’m just glad the Pharoah goes out as the champ he is. I think he has done enough, he’s proved enough. We’ll miss him – he’s going to be a tough act to follow.” American Pharoah really showed his resilience and brilliance, putting any doubts to rest and giving his fans a perfect send-off.