Bob Baffert Reflects on the Run That Made History a Decade Ago

When Bob Baffert first met American Pharoah, he just knew there was something special about him. Even though the colt had some trouble getting going at first—what Baffert called “a little bit of a headcase”—there was apparent potential. With some dedicated training and a bit of patience, American Pharoah turned into such a calm and loving horse, which is pretty rare for top racehorses.

As American Pharoah’s career went on, Baffert’s admiration just grew stronger. The special bond they shared highlighted the unique journey they took together, leading to a memorable moment in horse racing history. So, if we rewind to June 6, 2015, American Pharoah made history by winning the Belmont Stakes and finally breaking that 37-year Triple Crown drought. Bob Baffert, who had been on the verge of this achievement before, was really touched by the moment.

In a report from Paulick Report, he mentioned, “I was watching him, and I just kept saying to myself, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to win the Triple Crown.’ Frosted made that little move at him, and I thought, ‘Uh-oh,’ then his head came up, and I just enjoyed watching it. The noise was just the loudest noise; it was the best sporting event I’ve ever been to in my life. Everyone was there to see him win.”

The vibe was incredible, with Baffert saying the crowd’s response was the loudest he had ever heard at a sporting event. He pointed out that everyone there was there to see history in the making. His 2:26.65 finish time in the Belmont Stakes was the second-fastest among Triple Crown winners, and he was unstoppable from start to finish.

Absolutely, Frosted put up a fight, but American Pharoah was just in a league of his own. But that year, Baffert’s stallion kept going strong.

Bob Baffert’s stallion was an absolute beast

So, on October 31, 2015, American Pharoah wrapped up his amazing racing career with a fantastic win in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Racecourse in Lexington, Kentucky. After clinching the Triple Crown earlier that year, his victory in the Classic made him the first horse ever to pull off the “Grand Slam” in American horse racing.

As the 3-5 favorite, American Pharoah stepped into the race, ready to take on a group of seven challengers, which included some experienced older horses. Even with the challenge, he took charge of the race right from the beginning and ended up winning by 6 1/2 lengths over Effinex, while Honor Code came in third.

He finished with a time of 2:00.07, which set a new track record at Keeneland. This amazing performance really cemented American Pharoah’s legacy and had everyone in the racing world buzzing.