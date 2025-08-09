Bob Baffert Refuses to Give Up on $700,000 Investment With Bold Decision

Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer, had a bit of a rough patch in his 2025 Triple Crown campaign, as his horses didn’t manage to finish in the top three in any of the classics, which is pretty unusual for him. Rodriguez, his hopeful for the Kentucky Derby, had to be scratched because of a bruised foot, and Citizen Bull ended up struggling to 15th place in the muddy conditions. At the Preakness, his undefeated colt Goal Oriented ended up in fourth place, and Rodriguez’s Belmont Stakes comeback also fell short, landing in fourth.

But the 72-year-old maestro has adjusted his focus, taking joy in the smaller wins: Himika, a $900,000 filly, shone with a six-length debut victory at Santa Anita, and Gaming broke a losing streak with a wire-to-wire win in the Affirmed Stakes. These wins might not be as grand as Triple Crown glory, but they definitely show that Baffert’s barn is still very much alive and kicking.

So, Baffert is now turning his attention to St Petersburg, a $700,000 Constitution colt. His third-place finish in the maiden race at Los Alamitos back in June has definitely raised some eyebrows about what he can really do. Baffert, not backing down, decided to enter the bay in Saturday’s G3 Best Pal Stakes at Del Mar—a race he’s won an impressive 11 times—along with his stablemate Desert Gate, a striking Omaha Beach offspring already sitting at 3/5 on the morning line.

According to the Paulick Report, Baffert brushed off St Petersburg’s debut, saying, “His first race, you can draw a line through it. He needed the race. He was green. He wasn’t ready. He’s come back and worked well. He wants to go two turns, so I want to get some races into him.” The trainer feels pretty confident about the colt, especially after those recent breezes. That sharp five-furlong drill at Del Mar really hints at some untapped stamina for longer distances. Baffert really believes in taking the time to develop St Petersburg rather than just chasing quick wins.

This colt, which was bought at Fasig-Tipton’s Saratoga Select Yearling Sale, is really seen as a long-term investment. His lineage is pretty impressive—his sire is Constitution, the winner of the 2014 Florida Derby. This background suggests he might have what it takes for classic races. However, the Best Pal Stakes won’t be a walk in the park, as rival Doug O’Neill has three contenders in the race, which features Punto Forty, a Nyquist offspring, who won against St Petersburg by 2 1/4 lengths in their first meeting.

Baffert sees St Petersburg’s journey as a perfect example of the wild mix of pedigree, patience, and timing that makes horse racing so unpredictable. As he goes for his 12th Best Pal trophy, this race is about more than just the prize money or the glory. It really shows his strong belief that even the roughest beginnings can lead to amazing finishes. But because of his tough season, Baffert has kind of run into another hurdle.

Bob Baffert’s horses didn’t make the mark

Bob Baffert, who’s usually a powerhouse in Triple Crown races and Breeders’ Cup events, didn’t manage to snag a win in any of the 2025 Triple Crown races. It’s quite a shift from his previous triumphs with stars like American Pharoah and Justify.

None of Baffert’s horses are in the top 10 of the TRC Global Horse Rankings right now. His highest-ranked runner, Nysos, is in 17th place, which is quite a bit behind competitors like Sovereignty in 4th and Journalism in 5th. Baffert’s lower spot in the rankings shows how the competition in the sport is changing.

Even though American horses like Sovereignty, who won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont, and Sierra Leone, the defending Breeders’ Cup Classic champion, are leading American horses in the global top 10, Baffert’s stable is missing a standout three-year-old. But hey, the season’s still got a ways to go, and there are plenty of G1 chances that could really shape Baffert’s year.