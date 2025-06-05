Bob Baffert Reveals Major Belmont Stakes Advantage That Can Put Rodriguez Ahead of Other Top Contenders

Rodriguez is stepping into the 2025 Belmont Stakes as a strong contender, showing off his resilience and ability to lead from the front. Rodriguez has been trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, and his journey has seen some impressive performances along with a recent challenge. In the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 5 at Aqueduct, he pulled off an impressive gate-to-wire win, crossing the finish line 3 1/2 lengths ahead of the next closest horse. He scored a 111 Equibase Speed Figure and a 101 Beyer Speed Figure with this performance, both of which are his career bests, and it locked in his place in the Kentucky Derby field.

But, a bruised hind foot caused him to pull out of both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, which got people worried about whether he’d be ready for the Belmont. Baffert, who’s pretty savvy when it comes to strategy, is feeling good about Rodriguez’s recovery and how he’s doing right now. He mentioned that the colt has been training well and getting used to the Saratoga track.

In an interview with Bloodhorse, Baffert was asked, “Bob, you’re running Rodriguez. He’s always coming off a strong effort in the wood, he missed the Derby and the Preakness because of a foot issue you were dealing with. How’s he doing, and what are your expectations going into the Belmont?”

The 72-year-old trainer responded, saying, “Well, he shipped well. He came up here, looks great up here. Been going over the track nice, and he’s acting well, so we’re looking, you know, we’re looking, feel good about it. And, unfortunately, we missed the Derby and the Preakness, but, you know, we’ll, you know, pace makes a race, and so we’ll see. I don’t know what the track’s going to be like. You know, it changes. I’m hearing all these different weather reports, so, you know, hopefully for a fast track. We like fast, and so, but he’s doing well.”

If Rodriguez can get out in front and hold that lead, his racing style might really work in his favor at the Belmont. He really showed his knack for setting and keeping a solid pace in the Wood Memorial, leading through the half-mile in :47.44 and finishing the last furlong in :12.47. But you know, Bob Baffert also pointed out that his performance, which hasn’t really been tested from off the pace, brings a bit of uncertainty, especially when going up against experienced competitors like Journalism and Sovereignty.

The outcome of the race could really depend on those early fractions and if Rodriguez can set the pace without too much pressure. With all the pressure of the Belmont Stakes, Baffert appears to be reflecting on one of his biggest achievements in the horse racing world.

Bob Baffert’s major accomplishment in his training career

Winning a race in the American Triple Crown series is definitely a great feeling, but taking home the whole series? That’s on another level! Bob Baffert really got to experience something special when his champion stallion American Pharoah made history on June 6, 2015, by winning the Belmont Stakes and finally breaking that 37-year Triple Crown drought.

Looking back on that moment, he shared, “I was watching him, and I just kept saying to myself, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to win the Triple Crown.’ Frosted made that little move at him, and I thought, ‘Uh-oh,’ then his head came up, and I just enjoyed watching it. The noise was just the loudest noise; it was the best sporting event I’ve ever been to in my life. Everyone was there to see him win.”

Baffert mentioned that the crowd’s reaction was the loudest he had ever experienced at a sporting event. The trainer mentioned that everyone present was there to witness history being made. He finished the Belmont Stakes with a time of 2:26.65, making it the second-fastest for Triple Crown winners, and he was just unbeatable from the very beginning to the end. So, even though he hasn’t managed to snag a win in the Triple Crown series this year, he’s really hoping Rodriguez will shine at the Belmont Stakes.