Bob Baffert’s $775,000 Champion Horse Up for Bid in US Market Years After Huge Success

Imagine what it’s like to witness champions being trained by Bob Baffert: the man, the myth, the legend of horse racing. Every step you take, every sweat-soaked workout, is shaped with care by a Triple Crown-winning genius. This isn’t just any trainer’s story. Baffert has that rare magic touch, turning promising horses into names that echo far beyond the track. Remember Real Quiet? Nobody saw a superstar in him until Baffert worked his magic. Or Justify, the Triple Crown champ, whose talent Baffert knew how to unlock. Among these horses, one more is Hip 64 Classier, a seven-year-old who followed in the footsteps of greatness. Today, that same horse is making headlines, but for a different reason.

Hip 64’s racing resume? Nothing short of impressive. Back in 2021, he took home a victory in the G3 Los Alamitos Derby, guided by the legendary Hall of Famer Mike Smith and trained by Bob Baffert. Now, years after that win, he’s back in the spotlight, this time entering the U.S. market for sale. Yes, it’s the same horse that at the age of three earned over $400,000. Today, they are offering Hip 64 Classier exclusively as a stallion prospect, giving breeders and racing fans a rare chance to invest in a horse with a winning track record and a pedigree full of potential.

With Empire Maker as his sire and Class Will Tell as his dam, Hip 64 Classier seems destined to carry greatness into the next generation. Notably, this horse, which was sold for $775,000 as a yearling, is now being offered by Ferris Allen at Laurel Park, Maryland. Now, the big question arises: how much would he fetch now? The answer?

via Imago Credits – X/@BobBaffert

The buyers have officially purchased him. On September 3, 2025, Raver Bloodstock LLC snagged him for just $14,000. The bidding quickly skyrocketed in jumps of hundreds and thousands. Pretty wild, right? But here’s the catch: the new owner must settle within seven days and arrange pickup; after that period, ongoing boarding and care costs become the buyer’s responsibility. Let’s be honest, auctions like this are usually where you get legendary horses. Bob Baffert, for example, has acquired many through auctions, some even for millions.

Bob Baffert’s magic touch on raising colts

Baffert just seems to have a knack for finding the next big thing, and indeed, his latest pick might be his boldest yet. At this year’s Ocala Breeders’ Sale, he made headlines by scooping up a colt named Brant for $3 million, marking the priciest buy of his career and setting a new record for the sale. Remarkably, Brant’s value shot up almost immediately. Originally, PTK bred him in Kentucky, and Keeneland sold him as a yearling in 2024 for just $200,000. Shortly afterward, Zedan Racing stepped in, pairing him with Bob Baffert and giving jockey Flavien Prat the reins. Then, Brant went out and proved exactly why the price tag didn’t scare anyone off.

In his debut at Del Mar, he absolutely cruised, winning by more than five lengths and earning a 101 Beyer Speed Figure right out of the gate. That’s not just a good debut; that’s the kind that makes people start whispering about big races down the line. And here’s the kicker: Brant isn’t even the only heavy hitter Baffert and Zedan Racing have added this year.

One of the first big grabs was Buetane, a $1.15 million colt from the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Spring Sale. He’s got a cool backstory, too, named after Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler, a close friend of Baffert’s. Then there’s the real headline-maker: Gun Runner colt snatched up for $2.9 million at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale. His pedigree practically speaks for itself; his dam is a half-sibling to Grade 2 winner Muhimma, and Baffert himself couldn’t hide his enthusiasm.

“He’s got a good pedigree and looks fast. We’re happy that we got him. Good horses bring the money, and he looks like a horse with a lot of upside,” Bob Baffert said. This is where Baffert’s magic comes in. He doesn’t just train these horses to win races; he polishes them into stars, the kind of athletes that capture attention not just on the track but across the entire racing world.