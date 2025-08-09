Bob Baffert Scores Big Right After $2.9 Million Purchase by Zedan Stables

You’d think that at 72, Bob Baffert would be slowing down and thinking about some well-deserved rest. But if there’s one thing that keeps him going, it’s his passion for training horses and winning races. The man who’s taken home six Kentucky Derby titles has been training for Zedan Racing Stables since 2018, and it looks like their partnership is stronger than ever. Just recently, Zedan dropped $2.9 million on a promising colt, and Baffert is already showing just how powerful that investment can be.

Take Baela, for example. Just recently, this three-year-old filly finally broke her maiden at Del Mar, winning her first race ever in a turf sprint. Ridden by jockey Juan J. Hernandez, Baela flew through the 5-furlong race in 57.57 seconds, beating strong rivals and grabbing a $50,400 purse. She started as the 3/1 second favorite and held off some serious competition. Baela finished ahead of Judith, trained by Jonathan Thomas and ridden by Mirco Demuro, who placed second, and Heads In Beds, trained by Philip D’Amato and ridden by Antonio Fresu, who came in third.

Here’s how that race unfolded: Baela, who is sired by City of Light, a top-class Grade 1 winner, and with Bob Baffert guiding her training, wore the number 4 bib, taking the lead early and never letting up. Judith and Heads In Beds tried to close the gap, but Baela’s speed was just too much. The field also included horses like Caitlin Fever, who came fourth, Wildfire Princess, and Vinalia, all strong contenders in their own right. With eight runners total on a firm turf course, Baela’s performance stood out. And what makes this win even more special is that it came shortly after a massive investment.

Gun Runner’s legacy in Bob Baffert’s hands at Zedan stables

Well, on August 6th, Zedan Stables recently made big news by spending $2.9 million on a young colt at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Sale. This isn’t just any horse; he’s catalog number 179 and a half-sibling to Grade 2 winner Muhimma. Also, he’s sired by Gun Runner, one of the most successful racehorses in recent memory, who won 12 out of 19 races, including major Grade 1 events like the Breeders’ Cup Classic and Pegasus World Cup.

Bob Baffert, who’s no stranger to spotting future champions, was determined to get this colt for Zedan Racing Stables. He outbid other serious buyers, including some big names, because he saw something special in the horse. Baffert himself said the colt “He’s got a good pedigree and looks fast. We’re happy that we got him. Good horses bring the money, and he looks like a horse with a lot of upside.” This is part of a bigger plan: Zedan is investing heavily in top young horses, and with Baffert’s training, they’re gearing up for some of the biggest races on the calendar, like the Breeders’ Cup.

And this colt isn’t the only promising horse in their stable. Take Brant, another Gun Runner colt bought for $3 million who just won his debut, earning a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, something that puts him right up there as a Kentucky Derby contender for 2026. Then there’s Hejazi, purchased for $3.5 million, who made a strong comeback in a Grade 1 race at Del Mar. Butane, a $1.15 million colt, also impressed by winning his first race by over three lengths. Plus, Muth, a multiple Grade 1 winner, and Barnes, a young colt who took the 2025 San Vicente Stakes, add depth to the stable. Together, these horses show why the Bob Baffert-Zedan partnership is one to watch; they’re serious about winning, and they have the talent to back it up.