Bob Baffert Silently Picks Up Victories as Breeder’s Cup Promise Comes Close

Luck can change at any second; that’s probably why horse racing attracts so many bettors, you never know how the wind is going to turn and when it turns in the most unexpected of directions, all the better for those who believed in the least likely outcome, because they’ll be making bank! That being said, despite Bob Baffert’s legendary status as a champion horse trainer, his animals weren’t looking too good at the start of the season with Sovereignty and Journalism stealing all the headlines at the Triple Crown Races; now, however, Baffert’s luck seems to be changing, and in a big way.

Most recently a horse trained by Baffert named Butane won a race in Del Mar by a large margin, bettering Baffert’s chances at the Breeder’s Cup. In a video of the race narrated by none other than Del Mar’s Larry Collmus, the announcer describes the moment in which Buetane overtakes Cactus Charlie, the front runner, to mark his place as first.

“It is Cactus Charlie in front, Buetane turns up the heat on the outside, now the two of them are nose to nose on the lead. They’ve got two on Falcon Jet, it’s another three lengths back to the others, Stark Contrast is fourth, as Buetane takes the lead coming to the top of the stretch.” Collmus says as the horse comes racing up from the outside, “Cactus Charlie on the inside is next, then comes Falcon Jet in third by the 8th pole, Buetane by two. Falcon Jet the stable met chasing in the home by second, Cactus Charlie is third, but it’s going to be Buetane, he’s going to win.” And Buetane did indeed win, with the Del Mar official Twitter handle posting this statement.

Connecting the horse to both trainers Bob Baffert and Juan Fernandez, Del Mar made it clear that this $1.15M colt was worth the buying price, as this win at Del Mar could bring Baffert closer to the Del Mar “Win and You’re In” Breeder’s Cup Qualifier on the 30th of this month.

Bob Baffert’s chances of qualifying for the Breeder’s Cup this year

Apart from Buetane, Bob Baffert has already planned ahead for how he’s going to make his way to the Breeder’s Cup, and has enrolled a number of other horses in qualifying matches, many of which have also happened to be at Del Mar.

Just a few days ago at the Clement L. Hirsch, Bob Baffert’s filly, Seismic Beauty, won big. Mind you, this is another horse that is trained by dream team Bob Baffert and Juan Hernandez, who seem to have something going, as this was the third consecutive year they collaborated to win the Clement Hirsh races.

And Baffert also had another filly, Nothing Like You, as well as his 5-year-old mare Richi, all partaking just to ensure he got his Breeder’s cup ticket. well, now it is assured, and Buetane is certainly helping those chances. With the Breeder’s Cup scheduled for the end of October, it looks like Baffert and Hernandez can definitely expect to participate and keep their hopes up, as they have a solid team of horses on their hands!