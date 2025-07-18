Bob Baffert Takes In $1 Million Worth Horse After Kentucky Derby Failure

“I am going to have fun now that everything is behind me,” said Bob Baffert when he came back from his three-year-long ban and finally participated again in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. He further mentioned, “The Derby is a great experience if you have a horse that’s capable and has a chance.” Though neither of his trained horses could take the top-three spots in Churchill Downs, Baffert is optimistic about the future races of his other trained colts. And, it looks like, he is looking forward to making more headlines with his new purchases.

Since mid-April, Brant, a two-year-old Colt, has been steadily preparing under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert at Santa Anita Park. Earlier in the year, Amr Zedan’s Zedan Racing had secured Brant for $3 million at the 2025 OBS March Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale, making him the top-priced horse of that auction to work under Bob. On June 12, the colt completed a four-furlong workout in 49 seconds, marking his sixth timed breeze since joining Baffert’s stable. Given Brant’s high value and potential, the team seemed committed to laying down a solid groundwork for his racing career.

But this was not the only purchase Bob and his team made this year. They also added a new member to the family. Baffert surprised fans by adding a new colt to his stable, born just two years ago. The horse is Stellenbosch, foaled on March 7, 2023, and a full brother to Tapit’s Tale. Consigned by Hunter Valley Farm, he drew a lot of attention at the Keeneland September 2024 Yearling Sale.

Bob added this colt for a staggering $1,050,000 through the powerhouse partnership of SF Bloodstock, Starlight Racing, and Madaket Stables. Recognizing his pedigree and potential, the ownership group chose to place him under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who is known for developing top-tier racehorses.

Although Stellenbosch has yet to be officially entered for his debut race, he is already turning heads with a string of sharp workouts at Santa Anita Park. The colt has looked increasingly polished during morning training sessions, and his last three timed drills suggest he is steadily gearing up for something special.

On June 21, 2025, he burst out of the gate for a 1,000-meter breeze and posted an eye-catching 60-second flat effort. It was good enough for the fourth-fastest time of the day. A week later, on June 28, 2025, he followed that up with a strong 60.40-second run over the same distance, to place among the top 15 out of more than 30 horses competed.

Most recently, on July 14, Stellenbosch returned to the track for another 1,000-meter workout. He stopped the clock at an even 61 seconds. While slightly slower, it reflected consistent fitness and a professional approach to training. With each outing, he’s showing more readiness. It leaves observers eager to see when and where this well-bred colt will finally make his first start. But what could be the potential reason to have a new addition in his stable.

Will Bob Baffert make a strong comeback with the new purchase?

“It feels great. I came back here in November, and it was nice. Coming into the stable gate, everyone was nice to me and welcomed me back. It’s like I never left, so I feel great.” Baffert said after he came to Churchill Downs post his three-year ban.

Bob Baffert made a return to the Derby on the first weekend of May, 2025. His comeback drew widespread attention, given the controversies that led to his suspension and their lasting impact on his career. Although he had already scratched Rodriguez from the Derby lineup, he still had a presence in the race with Citizen Bull in the field. But the real hero of the 2025 Kentucky Derby was Sovereignty.

Bob Baffert’s Derby weekend didn’t go as planned. With Rodriguez scratched due to a foot injury, Citizen Bull was his only entry left standing. The colt, piloted by Martin Garcia, showed early promise by briefly grabbing the lead. But faded fast and ultimately crossed the finish line in 15th.

Breaking from the far outside in post 18, Sovereignty didn’t have the smoothest start. But that didn’t stop him. The colt, trained by two horse racing stars Bill Mott and ridden by Junior Alvarado, gradually picked up steam and closed in with authority, overtaking the favorite Journalism in the final strides to clinch victory by 1 1/2 lengths. He stopped the clock at 2:02.31.

With a disappointment at the Kentucky Derby back in May, Baffert’s frustrations may be far from over. But he won’t back off from this defeat, as with the $1,050,000-worth Stellenboscht, it will be exciting to watch the upcoming races.