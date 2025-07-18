Bob Baffert Unfazed by Journalism Threat as Haskell Stakes Looms: “Ready to Roll”

Bob Baffert and Journalism have crossed paths in the spotlight a few times this season, and each meeting has only heightened the excitement for their showdown at the $1 million Haskell Stakes. Journalism has truly excelled on the Triple Crown trail, taking home the win at the Preakness Stakes and coming in second at both the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes. It’s definitely caught everyone’s attention as the 4-5 morning-line favorite for Monmouth Park’s big race.

Competitors, including Baffert, have really recognized Journalism’s performances in past races. He even mentioned, “He’s a remarkable horse. I wanted to be on the lead and was behind horses. I knew [Goal Oriented] was intimidated. He’s never run that way. He ran well, but he’s still too green for that.” Journalism has really set the standard for how contenders are measured, thanks to its mix of raw speed and stamina. So, Baffert’s hope, Goal Oriented, is stepping into the Haskell with that underdog spirit really shining through.

After a strong fourth-place finish in the Preakness, despite some tough race dynamics, he’s been training with a fresh burst of energy. Now that the post positions are drawn—Journalism at 2 and Goal Oriented way out on the far outside—the stage is all set for an exciting tactical showdown filled with pace, positioning, and resilience.

Today, Baffert seemed really confident as he prepared for the race on Saturday. As seen on X, while talking with FanDuel Racing’s Scott Hazelton, Bob Baffert shared his confidence about the Haskell Stakes, saying, “Well, we felt we had a lot of time between races, and I think the way he’s trained really well. I think if Journalism is going to be a little vulnerable, it might be this week because he had those hard races, and sometimes it takes a little bit off your fastball, but he’s still a horse to beat. I still respect him. I’ve been watching him. He looks great and but I think I like our outside post.”

Baffert’s comments really show his hopeful side: he thinks that Goal Oriented’s fresh legs and good position give him an advantage over the favorite, Journalism, and he’s confident about his colt’s readiness.

Additionally, the trainer shared some thoughts on Goal Oriented’s performance at the Preakness, saying, “Last time we were inside, we were stuck, couldn’t get out. It was just, it was just a cluster, you know, training for home. There’s a lot of bumping going on, so hopefully, if he gets a clean trip and he should be on the lead or near the lead or something, hopefully, and we’ll see what kind of horse he is, but he couldn’t be trained any better. He’s ready to roll, and so he just needs a trip.”

So, at the Preakness Stakes, Goal Oriented had a bit of bad luck with the post position. The colt had the inside line but got caught in traffic, ending up in fourth place, while Journalism took the win. But, in the upcoming Haskell Stakes, Goal Oriented is starting from the outside post, and the trainer thinks this will actually be really good for the horse. However, defeating Journalism isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

It will be a tough challenge for Bob Baffert

Absolutely, Bob Baffert and the other trainers are definitely looking at that $1 million Haskell Stakes win, but it’s not going to be easy with a horse like Journalism in the mix. Michael McCarthy, the colt’s trainer, along with his team, has really nailed down the preparation to hit that perfect moment when it matters. Plus, his knack for adapting has truly come through in this campaign.

So, recently, when Marc Witkowski, his exercise rider, was asked about Journalism’s form ahead of the G1 race, he had a little heads-up for the competition. He said, “When he’s out there training and galloping, he loves doing it. He’s a beautiful mover. He just glides over the track. It feels like nothing but power under me and he moves the ground. I’m watching the poles and he gets around there so easy when I ask him to. Whenever I ask him for more he gives it to me. He has adapted to each track he’s run at really well. He is an awesome horse. Just awesome.”

The last time Journalism was in the spotlight was during the Belmont Stakes. Even though it’s only been a few weeks, the horse is as ready as ever. Over the past few weeks, every workout he’s done, along with the support of his exercise rider, has really helped the colt get even stronger. Absolutely, journalism has thrived under all sorts of conditions. During the Kentucky Derby, the horse had to navigate a muddy track, but that didn’t faze him at all. Sovereignty took the win in the race, with Journalism coming in a close second.

In a similar vein, with a little luck on his side, he really outperformed the competition at the Preakness. So, with the Haskell Stakes happening this Saturday, Journalism is all set to show off its skills and style at Monmouth’s main stage.