Bob Baffert’s Jockey Faces Unfortunate Setback Days Before Travers Cup Race

2025 hasn’t been all that bountiful for Bob Baffert so far. Despite being the winnigest Triple Crown trainer, the Hall of Famer couldn’t find his place in the winner’s circle in all three jewels of the competition this year. However, with the Breeders’ Cup coming up, the 72-year-old hoped to make the most out of the Travers Stakes, slated for later this month. However, even that goal looks to have suffered a mishap.

Just days ago, Baffert finally broke his losing streak by winning the San Diego Handicap and a couple of races at Del Mar. Undoubtedly, a big break before the dual challenge that’s coming up for the seasoned trainer. But Baffert’s glee just received a major point of concern as the jockey, upon whose shoulders the trainer was hoping to rest his Breeders’ Cup and Travers Stakes chances, was recently penalized.

An article by Blood Horse from August 4 shared how celebrity French jockey, Flavien Prat, was under fire over a recent race. On Monday, the 2019 Kentucky Derby winning Prat was handed a 3-day suspension for Zulu Kingdom’s infractions during the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes (Grade 2) on August 1.

The 3-year-old Irish thoroughbred crossed the finishing line in fourth place, but “the stewards ruled that Zulu Kingdom interfered in the first turn that caused Tiz Dashing to bump Luther, who was inside of him, forcing him into the rail.” Luther finished the race 1 1/2 lengths behind Zulu Kingdom, which prompted the former’s jockey, Joel Rosario, to raise an objection, which ultimately resulted in the Bob Baffert-trained horse being disqualified by the stewards and placed fourth in the race, which had 6 competitors.

Prat will serve his suspension from August 13 to 15, but wasn’t on board with the stewards’ decision. “Two horses were battling for the same spot and I got blamed for it,” the jockey said in a statement. However, the owner of Zulu Horse, Michael Dubb, had a different take on the matter. “I’m not going to question the judgment of the steward. When we sign up to play the game, we agree to live by the decisions of the stewards. I’m not going to beat anybody up and I won’t beat myself up over it,” Dubb said. But while the owner had his views, Baffert might still be feeling anxious nonetheless.

After all, the Travers Stakes will arrive after just over two weeks, and the jockey being reprimanded now could have dire consequences ahead of the Grade 1 race. Why? Because a lot is at stake for Baffert in the Breeders’ Cup, that’s why. The trainer had previously noted that the iconic competition is like the “All-Star game” of horse racing, where you get to lock horns with the cream of the crop. But that race is scheduled for the end of November, while the competition at the Spa is just around the corner.

If, by any means, Prat’s confidence takes a hit, Baffert is in for another heartbreak. And his foes won’t make things any easier.

The hopes of making it big at the Breeders’ Cup aren’t over for Bob Baffert

The Travers Stakes is shaping up to be one crazy race. The biggest name that will be running the competition is surely Sovereignty. The winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes, the colt bagged his latest victory at the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes just a few days ago, and is looking every bit the champion that he is. Moreover, trainer Bill Mott also has a special reason to eye the Spa event.

“It is a race I’ve never won, and I’d really like to win it before I check out,” Mott said on why winning the Mid-summer derby is an objective he holds close to his heart. However, thankfully, Journalism, this year’s Preakness Stakes winner, might not be there to make things further complicated for Bob. On the other hand, Baeza, the horse who finished the Derby and the Belmont Stakes in third place, will be back once again.

Baffert has so far announced that he will enter two horses at the Spa race: Goal Oriented and Nevada Beach. Goal Oriented finished fourth at the Preakness, with Prat on his back, and came in third at the recently held Haskell Stakes (Grade 1). Goes without saying that Baffert will arrive at Saratoga later this month with all guns blazing.

How do you think the legendary racehorse trainer will be able to mitigate the jockey’s woes and find a way to get him back to his winning mindset? Tell us!