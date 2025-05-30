Bob Baffert’s Met Mile Hopes Hit by Arrival of Million-Dollar Rival

Bob Baffert’s 2025 season hasn’t exactly been his best compared to what we’ve seen from him before. His return to Churchill Downs was shaping up to be the one where he makes it back to the “winner’s circle.” But, you know, that clearly didn’t go down when Sovereignty crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby, while his horse, Citizen Bull, was lagging way behind. In the Preakness Stakes, it was a bit of a letdown for the trainer’s colt, Goal Oriented, who couldn’t maintain his winning streak and ended up in 4th place. In the end, it was Journalism that claimed the victory.

So, here we are at the Belmont Stakes, and you know what? Baffert is still excited about other races coming up as well. This Saturday, Nysos will be running in the $100,000 Triple Bend Stakes at Santa Anita. Exciting times for the colt! Also, the trainer mentioned, “I was looking at the Met Mile, but I thought two hard races back-to-back might be a little tough on him. He came back; he’s been doing well. We’ll run him here, then we can decide what the next move is.”

Besides the Triple Bend Stakes, Bob Baffert was also thinking about Nysos for the G1 Met Mile (Metropolitan Handicap). So, since running races back-to-back can be pretty tough on the horse, he’s going to hold off and see how Nysos does in the Santa Anita race on Saturday. If Baffert shows up at the Met Mile with his horse, it’s not going to be an easy ride for him.

Mary Eddy, the communications strategist at NYRA, shared on X: “Multiple graded/group winner RAGING TORRENT arrived last night and hit the Oklahoma track this morning for a little exercise as he readies for the G1 Met Mile for trainer Doug O’Neill.” It looks like Raging Torrent, who has won multiple graded stakes, has made it to Saratoga Race Course and has started some light training on the Oklahoma track. The colt is getting ready for the big Grade 1 Metropolitan Handicap, also known as the Met Mile, under the guidance of trainer Doug O’Neill.

He’s making this move after his amazing 3 1/2-length win in the $2 million Godolphin Mile at Meydan Racecourse on April 5, where he took the lead right from the start with jockey Frankie Dettori on board. The 4-year-old bay colt, sired by Maximus Mischief and out of Violent Wave, has shown off some impressive versatility and speed during his career. He has a solid record of 6 wins and 3 placings from 13 starts, including some impressive victories in races like the Grade 1 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita and the Grade 2 Pat O’Brien Stakes at Del Mar.

Raging Torrent has made over $1.2 million in his career. This year’s Met Mile is happening at the Saratoga Racecourse, and it’s going to be a new track for the colt. But you know, with a career like this, Raging Torrent could really snag that G1 victory. Even though the Met Mile isn’t confirmed on Baffert’s agenda, he’s definitely set to race his horse at the Belmont Stakes.

Bob Baffert has set his sights on that final leg of the American Triple Crown

After a disappointing Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, the Belmont Stakes is the last chance for Bob Baffert to get back to his winning ways in this year’s American Triple Crown series. But, you know, the competition is going to be pretty fierce with players like Sovereignty and Journalism in the mix. So, there was some good news recently for the trainer!

Tom Ryan, co-owner of Rodriguez, shared, “Lovely work from Rodriguez this morning at Santa Anita in 1:24.4 – Happy horse, extended nicely – he’s ready for a trip to Saratoga.” The colt trained by Baffert had a workout at Santa Anita. Ryan was really impressed with the 1:24.4 he clocked, and he thinks the horse is all set for the challenge coming up in Saratoga.

Rodriguez hasn’t run a race in quite a while. Last time, he took home the win at the G2 Wood Memorial Stakes, snagging those important Kentucky Derby points. It looks like the foot injury that kept him out of a couple of races in the American Triple Crown has healed up, and now the colt seems all set to help Baffert snag that win he’s been looking for this season.