Breeders’ Cup Awaits Tough Race Day as Top Kentucky Derby Horse Set to End Hiatus

On May 3, 2025, the Kentucky Derby witnessed one of the fiercest competitions in recent memory, featuring a thrilling battle between Sovereignty, Journalism, and Baeza. While Sovereignty ultimately clinched the first-place finish, it was another horse, finishing within the top five, that quietly caught the attention of racing fans and analysts alike. This contender not only demonstrated a remarkable skill set under pressure but also showcased the kind of caliber to represent his trainer in upcoming high-stakes events, most notably, the prestigious Breeders’ Cup later this year.

We are talking about the son of Speightstown colt, Owen Almighty, who was given a well-deserved break away from the racetrack after the Kentucky Derby. He had finished the race in 5th position on May 3, but was running with Tampa Bay victory on his back. After taking rest, he resumed training on July 13 at Churchill Downs under the guidance of trainer Brian Lynch. But he has maintained a consistent workout schedule since July 13 and highlighted his skillsets by a sharp five-furlong move in 0:59 3/5 on Aug. 9.

After May 3, Owen Almighty is set to return to the track this month, per reports from BloodHorse. Flying Dutchmen’s president Hunter Rankin has recently talked about this on the Aug. 11 episode of the BloodHorse Monday podcast. He said, “We gave him some time after the Derby; he did really well through that time. Some horses go out to the farm, and they really retain their physicality. He dropped off a little bit—he let down—so it took a little bit to get his condition back. But I think that time really helped him. He’s doing great right now.” As he returns, there are two race-tracks waiting for him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The potential targets for Owen Almighty’s much-anticipated return include two high-profile seven-furlong contests. One of them could be the Aug. 22 Robert Hilton Memorial Stakes at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. And the other one can be Aug. 23 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. While both offer a lucrative $500,000 purse, they present distinctly different challenges.

AD

The Robert Hilton unfolds around two tight turns at Charles Town, while the Jerkens Memorial showcases a straight, high-speed dash at Saratoga. Either race would serve as a significant test of Owen Almighty’s form as he looks to reestablish himself among the top sprinters in training. But you know, there is one more race Owen Almighty’s trainer could be looking at in the next few months- Breeders’ Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Owen Almighty preparing for the Breeders’ Cup?

If Owen Almighty lines up for the August 22 and 23 races, the next major starting gate on his horizon will be the prestigious Breeders’ Cup. Should he make it there in peak condition, he won’t just be another strong competitor in the field, he could very well emerge as a worthy winner. His past victories, marked strongly, support that claim. And his proven ability to rise to big occasions makes him a legitimate threat to claim the Breeders’ Cup.

via Imago April 14, 2025: Burnham Square, with Brian Hernandez Jr. up, far right, won the 101st Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8, 2025. One of the other runners in the Blue Grass, Owen Almighty, will not race in next month s Kentucky Derby despite having enough qualifying points to do so. – ZUMAm67_ 20250414_zaf_m67_028 Copyright: xRyanxC.xHermensx

Since June 20, 2024, Owen Almighty has consistently proven himself as a reliable contender for the top races. With the sole exception of the Blue Grass Stakes in 2025. Over that period, he has captured three notable victories: the Maiden Special Weight (MSW), the Ellis Park Juvenile, and the Tampa Bay Stakes. Each win showcased a blend of speed, stamina, and tactical versatility if he were to step onto the grand stage of the Breeders’ Cup. These accomplishments not only enhance his resume. But they also cement his reputation as a horse capable of delivering when it matters most.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, there remains a bit of uncertainty surrounding how Owen Almighty will perform, as he has been away from the track for a couple of weeks. Much will depend on how he responds in his upcoming starts and whether he can quickly regain peak form. All eyes will be on his progress in the coming weeks to see if he can secure a spot in the prestigious Breeders’ Cup.