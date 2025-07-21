Breeders’ Cup to Inaugurate $200,000 Initiative, Revamping 20-Year-Old Horse Racing Charity Tradition

Over two decades ago, the Breeders’ Cup decided to undertake various initiatives to give back to the community. Those charitable operations continue to define the prestigious horse racing event to this day, and are expected to do so well into the foreseeable future. But it’s set to get even better. From this week onwards, a new feather will be added to the Breeders’ Cup’s storied cap, helping the event to reach newer heights.

Any prestigious sporting event finds its success because of the fans. The loyal connoisseurs of the sport help the events get bigger and entertain the fans with their scintillating action. The Breeders’ Cup is no exception. Since its inaugural run in 1984, the top-tier horse racing spectacle has enjoyed widespread community support, and it’s only natural that the event’s top brass wants to do something extra to acknowledge that support.

An article on Thoroughbred Daily News from July 20 shared what the Breeders’ Cup has on its mind to enhance its charitable works. On Tuesday, the 2025 Breeders’ Cup will be just 100 days away, and to mark the occasion, the first-ever Annual Day of Giving is set to be launched on the day after. The goal for this year is to raise $200,000, which not only will benefit horse racing-related charities but is also expected to bring more spotlight on the Cup within the industry.

The endeavor will get a special boost from Ken Freirich, the owner of the celebrity racehorse Sandman. As per the Sunday report, Freirich will “match up to $100,000 of all donations made on July 23.” Justifiably, its excitement abounds at the Breeders’ Cup camp. “We’ve been taking an increasing leadership role over the last five, six years for the industry…We felt this was an opportunity for us to show some leadership. There are some great organizations in the industry that have been donating to charities for a long time. We feel that we can complement that,” said COO John Keitt.

USA Today via Reuters Horse Racing: 37th Breeders Cup World Championship, Nov 6, 2020 Lexington, KY, USA Joel Rosario aboard Jackie s Warrior 7 leads the pack in the Breeder s Cup Juvenile race during the 37th Breeders Cup World Championship at Keeneland Race Track. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports, 06.11.2020 17:16:40, 15167076, NPStrans, Joel Rosario, Keeneland Race Track, Horse Racing PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKatiexStratmanx 15167076

According to an earlier report from last week, the official outreach program of the Breeders’ Cup will donate the funds to “Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, the Grayson-Jockey Club Research Foundation, and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America in 2025.” But the initiatives aren’t going to end just there.

“This enhancement is just the beginning of a renewed commitment to generate meaningful, sustainable funding for critical causes within our industry,” said Drew Fleming, President & CEO of Breeders’ Cup Limited, on what the Breeders’ Cup Charities aim to achieve in the future. Not too difficult a summit to climb, considering the charitable operations will have Freirich working with them. The racehorse-owner-cum-philanthropist is never too reluctant to show his support for the industry and its stakeholders on every level.

Freirich could be the key to taking the Breeders’ Cup to the next stage

An ardent music lover, Ken is all about helping out the less fortunate or just giving them a bump whenever possible. After his retirement from his professional life in 2021, Freirich became a partner of Flightline, who finished his career undefeated and with a Breeders’ Cup Classic trophy to his name. In 2023, Random Acts of Kindness, a band signed with Ken’s record label, Better World Records LLC, pledged to make a $20,000 donation to Breeders’ Cup Charities.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Preakness Stakes

“Breeders’ Cup Charities is so thankful to Mr. Freirich and Better World Records for supporting 40 Days of Giving with such generosity. The outpouring of support for these vital industry charities has been inspirational thus far,” Freirich’s generosity was lauded by Stefanie Palmieri, Vice President of Events at Breeders’ Cup Limited. But the horse-owner was far from done with his philanthropic works.

In April this year, to celebrate Sandman’s entry into the 151st Kentucky Derby, Ken pledged to donate $100,000 to four different horse racing organizations. “The horses are the heart and soul of the sport, and they are also like family to all of us. It’s so incredibly important to take care of them after their racing careers. I am thrilled to partner and contribute to these wonderful organizations,” he said about his intentions. Quite the way to show his love and admiration to those who make the sport, indeed!

