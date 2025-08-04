Calls Mount Against Viral Euthanizing Video After Horse’s Racing Career Comes to an End

We failed as humans. Every time we watch horse racing, we cheer for the thrill without thinking about the horses that suffer and sometimes lose their lives just for our entertainment. It’s August 2025, and with only four months left in the year, the United States has already seen a high number of racehorse fatalities, with approximately 1,800 horses dying annually due to racing and training-related injuries. One more addition has joined the list. Just recently, Miracle, a young horse’s health rapidly deteriorated, and veterinarians had to euthanize her the same day.

Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare Inc. shared the heartbreaking story of Miracle on Facebook. They described how Miracle seemed stronger on August 4th when they put her in a stall to rest, but by the next day, she became too weak to stand. For seven long days, Miracle received nonstop care from a dedicated team, including Dr. Armand, Dr. Collazo, Kelley and her family, Sandy, Erika, and Lise, working alongside emergency responders to give her every possible chance. The video they shared shows Miracle lying down, receiving intravenous fluids, surrounded by the love of those trying desperately to save her. Despite their efforts, the team could not stop Miracle’s suffering, so they peacefully euthanized her to end her pain.

Horse racing fans and industry watchers have been left heartbroken and furious. And now Animalsheltrdoc shared a posted on X. They captioned it as, “We see some amazing performances in the racing world this past weekend… and then you see this as well (update this morning says horse was euthanized)… the industry has the power to make this never be an issue… why is it so hard to just do the right thing?” The anger stems from frustration: why did people allow such a young, promising horse to reach such a dire state? Fans are demanding answers, accountability, and change.

Also, Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare Inc. issued a strong statement on Facebook saying, “We are continuing to work with the police to investigate how Miracle ended up in this condition and why so many racehorses in Puerto Rico are still being thrown away like they are nothing. This is not an isolated case. It is part of a pattern that must stop.” Now, horse racing fans aren’t just going to stay quiet; they’re raising their voices louder than ever before.

Fan reveals the dark side of horse racing

One horse racing fan expressed deep frustration: “The police, the mayors, and the court system should be ashamed. They have all the power and laws to help stop this by holding owners accountable but they don’t. And shame on the public for not TAKING ACTION.” Another added, “Animal abuse should mean life in prison! No parole! Maybe then this would STOP!” Yet another voice was even more blunt: “People need to be jailed and not fed for this!” The anger is justified.

While detailed information about Miracle’s achievements is limited, a verified account, CalabroneDogs, shared that “She was THREE. She raced NINETY days ago.” Sadly, Miracle’s case is not unique. Recently, veterinarians have euthanized several horses due to injuries they sustained during races or training. For example, Aterradora, a 3-year-old filly, suffered a severe knee injury during the Lake George Stakes at Saratoga Race Course. Although initially thought to be minor, the injury turned out to be much worse, leading to her euthanasia during surgery. Similarly, Dazzle d’Oro, a 2-year-old colt, suffered a catastrophic injury during training at Saratoga.

Despite quick medical care, veterinarians had to euthanize him because of the severity of the injury. Another case is Stop Giggling, a 5-year-old mare who fractured her hip during training at the Oklahoma track in Saratoga. Veterinarians humanely euthanized her because the injury was too severe for recovery.

One more horse racing fan didn’t mince words, calling Puerto Rico “

hell for animals,” while another described horse racing as “a cruel sport.” Undoubtedly, these comments are harsh realities that racehorses face in Puerto Rico. Critics have long condemned the Camarero Racetrack for its alarmingly high euthanasia rates and repeated neglect. Between 2017 and 2020, veterinarians at the Horse Racing Confederation Clinic put down over 1,400 horses, with more than half dying from severe limb fractures. Trainers often race horses on unsafe tracks, causing devastating injuries and premature deaths. A particularly heartbreaking case is Kayseri, a mare euthanized in January 2025 after competing in over 50 races in just three years with minimal veterinary care. But that’s not all.

Tragedy also hit California’s Del Mar Thoroughbred Club recently. On August 3rd, Uncrowned King, a three-year-old colt, fractured his shoulder during the seventh race, and the veterinarians humanely euthanized him. This incident marked the first horse fatality at Del Mar this year. Officials reported that Uncrowned King stumbled near the quarter pole. The jockey pulled him up, and the medical team took him off the track by equine ambulance. Fortunately, jockey Alfredo Bautista avoided serious injury after the horse threw him off.

In Puerto Rico, the Animal Protection and Welfare Act of 2008 protects animals from cruelty. If someone causes serious injury or death to an animal intentionally or through negligence, they can face charges. This offense is a third-degree felony, punishable by three years and one day to eight years in prison. Authorities may fine offenders between $10,000 and $20,000, but they often struggle to enforce the laws properly. Unless they take tougher action, horses like Uncrowned King and Miracle will keep dying. Until the racing world truly puts horse welfare first, we’re going to keep failing these animals.