Can Rodriguez Be the ‘Dark Horse’ at Belmont Stakes? Bob Baffert’s Contender Set to Challenge Sovereignty, Journalism and Others at Saratoga

The fourth-oldest North American horse racing event awaits its return. For the second consecutive year, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Park, and the excitement for the upcoming $2 million race is at its peak. Among other stars who will be running in the June 7 race, the Bob Baffert-trained Rodriguez has garnered a lot of attention. But can the thoroughbred do good with the fans’ confidence?

The son of Authentic, Rodriguez, missed both this year’s Kentucky Derby as well as the Preakness Stakes in May. Naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is whether the horse has what it takes to give Baffert at least something to smile about as the Triple Crown season inches toward culmination. While the Triple Crown title is, in fact, off the table, the celebrity horse trainer could still wrap up the five-week stretch in style. But can Rodriguez rise to the challenge?

Rodriguez looks to have put his injuries in the rearview mirror

With 6-1 odds, the 3-year-old colt is in a pretty good position to win the upcoming Belmont race, many would opine. And yet, considering that it was a hoove bruise that kept him off the field at both the Derby and at Pimlico, skeptical thoughts can’t be ignored entirely. However, a recent post by Horse Racing Nation‘s Reinier M on X from May 31, Rodriguez is clearly hailed as the potential people’s champion.

“Out of the names I’ve heard going to the Belmont Stakes, the only one who could possibly beat Sovereignty, Journalism and Baeza is Rodriguez,” the post highlights how Baffert shouldn’t be too worried about his horse’s winning odds at Belmont. “He would really need to secure the lead though, no matter the pace consequences,” Reinier still went on to impart crucial advice for Rodriguez for the Saratoga race.

Winner of the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in April, Rodriguez isn’t a horse that you’d want to discount by any means. And yet, it would be wise to note that a foot injury can make or break horses. Thankfully, Bob Baffert only recently revealed that the SF Stables co-owned horse is out of the woods. “Now, he’s got the time. He came back and worked,” Baffert told DRF in a recent statement.

Baffert’s optimism would only get further bolstered by Rodriguez’s recent workouts. Right after sitting out the 151st Derby, Rodriguez strutted across the length of the Churchill Downs in 49.00 and ranked 20 out of 35 horses. On May 30, the horse also clocked an impressive 1:00.40 (almost 25 seconds less than the time he posted a week ago on the same dirt track), as he ranked 6th out of 33 horses.

All these stats are enough to show that Rodriguez is indeed inching closer to its fullest form and is now ready to take on the opposition in Saratoga. The official Belmont Stakes X account also shared its excitement about welcoming the pedigreed horse to the stables ahead of the upcoming G1 race. But can the horse do justice to all the anticipation? After all, it’s not going to be an easy race to the finish line.

Baffert’s colt will have to force its way through beefy opponents

The starting lineup for this year’s Belmont Stakes is stacked, to say the least. From the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty (8-5), to this year’s Preakness winner, Journalism (9-5), there’s certainly no dearth of competition for the June 7 event. To make things even more thrilling, Sovereignty’s trainer, Bill Mott, sonorously stated recently that the horse looks to be in its best form ahead of the Belmont. “He’s almost a little more aggressive,” Mott told US Racing.

via Imago Credit: X / @BelmontStakes

Furthermore, after Sovereignty was scratched from the Preakness, the Belmont would be where the much-awaited rematch between the horse and Journalism would finally take place. Winning at Pimilco was ecstatic, undoubtedly. And yet, the chance of settling the score with Junior Alvarado and Sovereignty is something that might still be in Umberto Rispoli’s mind since finishing the Derby in second place. Moreover, Journalism has already reached Saratoga weeks ago and has made himself comfortable.

Baeza, the third-place finisher of the Derby, will surely come for the glory as well. The 2025 UAE Derby winner, Heart of Honor, despite posting 20-1 odds, shouldn’t be taken lightly either. So, with such an incredible list of horses, what are your predictions for Bob Baffert and Rodriguez for the 157th Belmont Stakes? Share your soothsaying skills with us in a comment below!