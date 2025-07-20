Caution Follows $1 Million Victory for Journalism as Breeders’ Cup Closes In

Journalism really came through in the 2025 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park, making a strong late push to clinch the win in 1:48.15 over 1 1/8 miles. The highly favored Curlin colt had a slow start with Umberto Rispoli, falling behind early while the others raced ahead at a fast clip. As they approached the stretch, Gosger and Goal Oriented were battling it out for the lead, but then Journalism made a smart move right down the middle of the track and zoomed past them to take the win by half a length, with Gosger finishing second and Goal Oriented just a neck behind in third.

This win was Journalism’s sixth victory in nine races and secured his spot in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar. Trainer Michael McCarthy and the ownership group were quick to highlight how professional and adaptable the colt is. Aron Wellman, managing partner of Eclipse, mentioned, “Michael (McCarthy) had this horse prepared to perfection. (Jockey Umberto Rispoli) rode this horse to perfection. We saw what a champion (Journalism) is. We had a game plan and he executed it. I couldn’t be prouder of him for it.”

Journalism has shown time and again that he really shines in high-pressure situations, with a Kentucky Derby and Belmont runner-up finish, plus a Preakness win already on his resume. Even though the performance at Monmouth looked really strong, Rispoli’s comments after the race had a surprising hint of caution.

So, on X, sports journalist J.J. Hysell shared what the jockey had to say: “He can be tactical. You can ride him from behind, you can ride him from everywhere. But today, I think he was most special, probably more than the Preakness. Today, coming out of the gate, he was upset with the kickback. Something was bothering him. He’d never been worried about the kickback before. So on the backside I decided to take him closer to Gosger, and I know the horse was going to take me wherever I want. I tried to keep him engaged going to the quarter pole. Once I pulled the stick out, he responded as a great horse. I got up in time.”

The jockey’s take suggests that the colt has a hidden sensitivity. That kickback that startled him at the beginning wasn’t about a physical injury; it was more of a mental bump in the road. Even a champion with an impressive track record can get thrown off by little things. Once Rispoli stepped in and got things under control, Journalism really reacted strongly.

Rispoli’s change in tactics during tough times really shows how much he and the colt have developed. It’s one thing to outpace your competitors in the final stretch, but it’s a whole different ball game to demonstrate smart racing when things get a bit chaotic. This ability to adapt will be really important as the colt looks ahead to tougher challenges, especially in races like the Breeders’ Cup Classic. So, what did Journalism’s trainer have to say after that G1 win?

His straightforward take on Journalism’s performance

Whenever there’s a race involving Journalism, the colt instantly becomes the top pick to take the win. Just like all the other races this year, the G1 Haskell Stakes was no different for Journalism. After the race win, trainer Michael McCarthy shared his thoughts, saying, “He’s a different animal. I was concerned since he was running evenly through the lane for a bit, but he showed some determination.”

McCarthy was really impressed by what the horse could do. He was a bit anxious about how Journalism kicked off the race, but as he hit the final stretch, the colt pulled ahead of all the other horses and crossed the finish line with a strong lead to take the win. McCarthy also shared an excellent compliment about one of the competitors in the G1 Haskell Stakes, saying, “Gosger is a very good horse in his own right. It took a fantastic effort to get by him. Hats off to him.”

The Haskell Stakes was quite a spectacle with some top competitors, and now fans are eagerly anticipating Journalism’s arrival to take on the Breeders’ Cup.