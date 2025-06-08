Horse Racing Community Come Together as Jockeys Create Emotional Moment at Belmont Stakes

The 2025 Triple Crown Race came to an end with a thrilling close after successfully conducting its three premium races. From the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs to the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga, Sovereignty reasserted his dominance after winning the Derby and the Belmont Stakes, while missing the Preakness. “It turned out good. Sometimes you make the right decision, and a lot of times you make the wrong ones. But today, it really worked out well,” said Bill Mott, the horse’s trainer.

On the other hand, Journalism struck gold in the Preakness Stakes and rode the wave of momentum to claim a much-needed victory in Baltimore. Keeping the gist of the Triple Crown chase alive, things unfolded differently, however, towards the historic end. At the Saratoga Racecourse and for one final rematch, the thoroughbreds galloped on the tracks, stretched to the Derby’s 1¼ mile, with hopes alive—but only one made it to the end of it all.

With the season now concluded, and Sovereignty’s double triumph in both the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes crowning the end of a memorable Triple Crown series, a sweet moment unfolded that stole the spotlight in the entire race. ElPotro Roberto on X shared a clip from the race where jockeys—still mounted and breathless, reached out to one another in silent tribute! “De esto es que se trata… @JuniorandKellyA & @umbyrispoli pura clase! Viva el Hipismo!😍 #BelmontStakes2025,” the post read.

Meaning? Roberto called it a pure class, celebrating the classy moment in horse racing while giving credit to Junior and Kelly Alvarado and Umberto Rispoli, who hugged each other and expressed admiration for each other’s resilience and hard work.

While the jockeys locked their eyes and shared nods of mutual respect, fans on the other side celebrated and called it true sportsmanship. After all, it wasn’t just a celebration of victory but a pure moment when horses stood side by side and their leaders united by the sheer magnitude of what they had just endured together. Because at Saratoga, all the rivalries paused for a while and a true connection forged on the track.

Fans in awe of this sweet gesture at the Belmont Stakes!

As soon as the race ended, fans have been expressing their emotions about the race. Under the post on X, there were comments, reactions and heartfelt quotes, with one fan capturing its true essence, “Absolutely the best moment! ❤️❤️.” Sweet and simple. Meanwhile, another one chimed in to share their thoughts through nostalgia and passion, “It was a moment like this in the late 90s that made me realize how much sportsmanship is required to be a jockey and it’s a huge chunk (beyond the horses themselves) why I love this sport.”

Many highlighted a small, heartwarming detail. One of them pointed, “class all round. And I just loved @JuniorandKellyA giving Journalism a ‘good boy’ pet!!!” And someone else on the other end focused on the bigger narrative, “So cool to see this. It’ll be fun to have the west/east rivalry for the rest of the year. Just two really classy colts.” Because what happened at the Belmont Stakes wasn’t just a finale, but beyond that.

Perhaps this one knew how to sum it all up when they wrote, “This is sportsmanship.” And honestly, it was the one! Do y’all agree? Let us know in the comments.