Community’s Curiosity Makes Journalism’s Owner Reveal Real Reason Behind Delayed Race Decision

“He’s just a champion horse,” said Aaron Wellman, head-over-heels for Journalism, after the thoroughbred colt bagged an incredible win at the $1 million NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes in July. However, despite the colt’s consistent performance, it seems like his contacts aren’t exactly sure when the horse will be back on the track to show off his blistering speed. The silence is deafening, but Wellman believes that the wait could soon be over.

On Saturday, Journalism had a breeze at Del Mar, going four furlongs in an even 48:00. Trainer Michael McCarthy was visibly happy with his horse’s rhythm and noted his satisfaction over the workout. And yet, the Hall of Fame trainer didn’t clear the air on when the son of Curlin would get to racing again, despite having multiple options at hand. And now, Wellman, part of the Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, has come forward with a bit of information.

Journalism has been turning heads at the Del Mar paddock. Naturally, fans want an update on his racing future. FanDuel Racing caught up with Wellman to talk about the topic and shared the conversation via an X post on August 17. On being asked if the horse is likely to stick around at the iconic racecourse for August 30’s Pacific Classic, the horse owner said, “Possible. Yeah, absolutely. But as we’ve tried to maintain throughout his campaign, we want to make sure that we’re being responsible to the horse, first and foremost…and also the industry, you know, we don’t want to call our shot and then not be precise about it and the timing.”

Once again highlighting how the primary concern of the stakeholders is the well-being of Journalism, Wellman further stated, “And look, we’ve got the luxury of taking this extra week to decide whether the Pacific Classic will be his next stop or not. And we’re going to take all that time.” If the horse does run in the upcoming Grade 1 race, he will be hanging around Del Mar for a couple of weeks longer. But Wellman didn’t put a seal on it. “We appreciate the media’s interest and everybody’s wanting to know where he’s going and when. But really, our primary responsibility is to the horse,” he said.

Well, truth be told, Wellman’s comments were in line with his previous thoughts on when Journalism would be racing again. Last month, the horse’s owner noted that the whole decision pivots on the colt. “We are going to take all the time to make this decision. We’re in no rush to make any decision on where he runs next. We’ve let him tell us how to dictate his campaign and we will not change now,” Aaron told BloodHorse.

However, though, we don’t exactly know how trainer Michael McCarthy feels about things constantly getting postponed. When Sovereignty’s trainer, Bill Mott, announced that they would sit out the Preakness Stakes following the horse’s thrilling Kentucky Derby win, Journalism’s trainer insisted that racing as many competitions as possible was his way of unleashing the true potential of a horse.

So, could McCarthy reason with Wellman & Co. to let Journalism race in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar? Maybe. Maybe not. But that isn’t the only option right now.

Journalism’s foes wait eagerly to meet him on the track

A week before the Del Mar race, the prestigious Travers Stakes (Grade 1) will descend upon the Saratoga racecourse. Fans, undoubtedly, would want Journalism to show up at the Spa for the occasion. Why particularly this race, you might ask. Well, for starters, Sovereignty will return at the weekend race to follow up on his Grade II Jim Dandy Stakes victory from last month. Along with helping the horse to win, trainer Bill Mott has his own reasons to enter the competition.

“I think the Travers is important to me. It is a race I’ve never won, and I’d really like to win it before I check out,” Mott joked last month. Considering that the rivalry between his champion horse and Journalism has become one of the most scintillating story arcs within the horse racing community in recent times, it’s only normal to see the fans clamoring for Wellman and McCarthy to find a way to enter their colt at the upcoming Spa race.

Beyond that is the Breeders’ Cup Classic. In the late November race, Sovereignty will definitely return. So will Baeza, who finished third at both the Derby and the Belmont Stakes this year, along with whipping up a second-place finish at last month’s Jim Dandy Stakes. Moreover, the legendary Bob Baffert also has eyes to compete at the Breeders’ Cup this year, after announcing his decision to skip the Travers Stakes. After his recent stroke of winning luck, the 72-year-old trainer is more hopeful of winning the “All-Star of horse racing” even more!

