Concerns Raised Against Saratoga Race Track After Shocking Horse Injury Ahead of Belmont Stakes

The 2025 Belmont Stakes is here! On July 7, horse racing fans will witness the final showdown of all the drama from the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. It’s all led to this, and the eight best horses from the previous Triple Crown stops are ready to claim bragging rights at the high-stakes rematch at the Saratoga Race Track. However, fans are witnessing the rise and fall of champions on the undercard before the main event, and we’ve already seen some hiccups.

With Belmont Park undergoing its multi-year renovation, the track at Saratoga will once again host the Spa this year. Unfortunately, a major incident during the opening race at the venue raised some eyebrows. In what the superstitious would call a bad omen, the $95,000 allowance race for “fillies and mares, three years old and upwards” saw one of the competitors bow out.

“Princess Mischief pulled up very quickly by Manny Franco mid-stretch in Saratoga opener,” Bryan Langlois posted on X. “Walked onto equine ambulance on own power and vanned off…” he added. The footage showed Princess Mischief’s team and officials at the Saratoga race track attend to her before she boarded the ambulance. The footage also showed the horse with a serious limp on her front left leg.

This story is developing…