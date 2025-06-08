Defeated Journalism Receives Respect at Belmont Stakes for 2025 Horse Racing Season

“When I crossed the wire, the first things that comes up to my mind, it’s all of the 20 years of my career that pass in front of me. I had to wait so long to be on a champion like that,” Umberto Rispoli couldn’t be more thankful for his longtime dream coming true. Journalism wrote a new chapter in the history of Triple Crown Races during the final stretch of the 150th Preakness Stakes, all of which held, until Saturday, that is.

With the curtains now dropping down for the 2025 Triple Crown season, the stage was set for a powerful showdown between two of the most talked-about names in American horse racing—Sovereignty and Journalism. The former, who did it yet again after conquering the 151st Kentucky Derby, raced the track with utmost expectations of repeating his feat to prove his naysayers wrong about him being a one-time wonder. Absolutely no pressure there. While for Rispoli and Journalism, Belmont was supposed to be the redemption for the Derby.

While the dust settled at Saratoga and jockey Junior Alvarado saw his horse crowned the Belmont victor, something heartwarming unfolded amidst the celebration. Let’s say that the murmurs from the paddock, grandstand, and even the track circled back to the runner-up. Paulick Report on X shared Junior Alvarado’s heartfelt words, praising Journalism for his capabilities. “It’s about two great horses That horse [Journalism] ran amazing again for coming back after the Preakness. He fought very hard, but he didn’t make it easy for my horse,” he told FOX after Sovereignty’s win over Journalism in the Belmont Stakes.

This is a developing story…