Del Mar Faces Heartbreak as Another Horse Euthanized Post Race

It’s 2025, but the haunting memories of 2016 at Del Mar racetrack feel closer than ever. Back then, the horse racing track was hit by an alarming wave of horse fatalities: 23 horses lost over just 54 days, nearly double the national average (TDN). That dark summer forced the racing community to rethink everything about safety, leading to major reforms: improved track surfaces, tighter medication rules, stronger veterinary oversight, and safety panels. For years, those changes offered hope. But this year, the heartbreak has returned with a painful familiarity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On August 30, 2025, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, one of California’s premier summer racing venues, was hosting one of its most prestigious days—the Pacific Classic featuring Preakness Stakes winner Journalism. But amid the celebration, tragedy struck in the second race of the card, a six-furlong sprint. General Jackson, a 3-year-old gelding, was making his first career start at Del Mar. The horse had been claimed for $12,500 in June at Los Alamitos by owner David Landeros and placed under the care of trainer Genaro Vallejo. Saturday’s outing was just his third start for his new connections and his 11th career race overall, with a modest record of one win to his name. He was ridden by jockey Antonio Fresu, who had guided him in competition before.

The race unfolded routinely until the closing stretch. With about 70 yards left to the wire, General Jackson was running in fifth place, being overtaken by other horses, when disaster struck. His right front fetlock suffered a catastrophic breakdown, causing him to falter suddenly and throw the race into chaos. Del Mar confirmed the heartbreaking news on X, posting, “We are sad to confirm that in today’s second race General Jackson suffered a catastrophic injury to his right front fetlock and was humanely euthanized… Our deepest sympathies to everyone who cared for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Fresu managed to leap clear before impact and escaped without injury, but General Jackson could not be saved. Veterinarians rushed to him, and after examining the extent of the injury, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the gelding on the track. What made it even harder to bear was that this was the second horse lost at Del Mar this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Safety concerns at Del Mar resurface

In the first week of August, Uncrowned King, a 3-year-old thoroughbred colt, suffered a fatal injury during the seventh race on August 2. The official race chart noted he was “chased from between, stumbled near the quarter pole, was pulled up and transported off the course via equine ambulance.” His jockey, Alfredo Bautista, was thrown but avoided serious injury. Track spokesman Mac McBride confirmed the colt was humanely euthanized.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

What makes the loss even more painful is how young and inexperienced Uncrowned King was. He had only run two career races. Del Mar officials expressed condolences while stressing the track’s commitment to safety: “For the last several years, Del Mar has been recognized as one of the safest racetracks in the country and we will continue our work to ensure the safest environment possible here for racing and training.” But with Uncrowned King marking the first fatality of the year and General Jackson following less than a month later, questions are mounting.

Given that five racehorses died at Del Mar in 2024, the track’s safety measures are now under intense scrutiny. Consequently, the public, animal welfare advocates, and the racing community are watching closely, urging stronger regulations, and hoping that no more fragile lives are lost on the track.