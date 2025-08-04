Disqualification Call Gets Intense Hate by Horse Racing Fans at Del Mar

While, for the most part, racing season seems to have gone smoothly, there’s always that odd horse or that odd race that suddenly shakes things up, shifts the balance in the betting booths, and leaves fans with a million different opinions. This can often occur when there is a contentious disqualification of DQ. There are a few common reasons horses and their riders can be disqualified from a race; these include, on the horse’s part, drifting, bumping into or cutting off another horse; and on the rider’s part, improper whip use, dangerous riding and any actions that compromise the safety of the animals and those around. However, in the recent CTBA stakes at Del Mar, a certain disqualification call for #5 was not received well by the fans!

In the recent CTBA stakes #5, My Love Caroline, a two-year-old filly, was given a DQ and demoted in the finishing line-up after drone footage showed her cutting off #6 soon after the starting call. “In the shot you’ll see that #5 will break out, causing #6 to clip heels with #5. And #6 was only beaten a half length for a placing; therefore, the stewards in a majority decision have disqualified #5 behind #6 from first to fourth [place].” This decision clearly hasn’t sat well with those who put wagers on #5 after the horse indeed won the race; as a result, the ‘heel clipping’ is being scrutinized by the fans as well as the decision of the stewards.

In a video released by the Del Mar racecourse’s official X handle, the incident is explained, with Larry Collmus reiterating what took place. It can be seen in the video, a compilation of drone views and pan views, that #5, dressed in green and white, impinges on #6’s track very briefly at the start. The video ends with a slide showing CHRB Rule 1699 (A) that states, ‘A horse shall not interfere with any other horse. Interference is defined as bumping, impeding, forcing or floating in or out or otherwise causing any other horse to lose stride, momentum or position.’ However, it was based on just this, in light of another instance that took place in the race, that the fans had some harsh words for the stewards and the decision alike, as they did last year when Maximum Security was disqualified from the Saudi Cup. High stakes often translates to high rage when the outcome isn’t favorable.

Fan reactions to the disqualification call in the CTBA stakes at Del Mar

Most fans called out the blatant hypocrisy, like this one who wrote, “That was criminal. 5 moved 2 feet right at the most while 7 came in 3 feet, while the 6 broke slow. No change was the appropriate call.” In the same video shared to the Del Mar X handle, if one pays attention to #7 on the other side of #6, it is clear that this horse also deviated into #6’s track.

Because the video offers so many different views, fans were able to play the role of steward themselves, and yes, #7 is indeed getting a bad rap, with another fan writing, “Doesn’t explain how the 7 stays up. Just as much at fault. To have the 3-5-6 in your pick 5 sequence. Pathetic and criminal” #7 ended up getting the winning spot, despite both #7 and #5 cutting off #6; clearly those who placed their bets on #5 are also a bit miffed.

Another valid point that many pointed out was that #6 just had a slower start in comparison to the rest, with one fan writing, “People who run the game and stewards ruining the game… 6 broke slow nobody fault if he breaks w field doesn’t happen,” so if in a race a horse has a slow start and the others then stray into his track, who deserves the disqualification, if it is at all on the table?

Still, other fans pointed out how common of an instance this was and how usually such things don’t result in such dire consequences, with this fan writing, “This sort of thing happens in half the races. Something this incidental almost never results in a DQ. Except this time it was Armando Ayuso aboard who the stewards love to DQ and the favorite is in question.” In this case, blame was placed on the steward, Armando Ayuso for his affinity for handing out disqualifications and his unfortunate positioning at Del Mar for this race.

Then finally, there was the fan who had the most intense response, saying, “Marginal contact—I’ve seen much worse in the NBA. Bettors are quickly losing faith in a sport that I gave up wagering on several years ago.” Perhaps this instance will affect the way bettors place their money, considering the lines are so blurry, on the track and off.