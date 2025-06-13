“Fix the Process”: Horse Racing Fans Side With Jockey in Suspension Case After Emotional Win

What if Journalism could hold off the Sovereignty’s final charge down the straight at the Kentucky Derby? Well, it may have looked something like how Deterministic won Group 1 at the grass on Saratoga. “Deterministic has won the Resorts World Casino Manhattan over a hard-charging Integration with Far Bridge third. Congratulations, Miguel Clemont,” said the horse racing announcer as the horse crossed the finish line.

While the Integration surged to beat Deterministic’s stable amount, Far Bridge, he couldn’t close the gap before the four-year-old crossed the finish line. Deterministic won $1 million to close out the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival at Saratoga Race Course. Yet, that wasn’t the only thing that made the win special. In fact, Deterministic’s win became a perfect tribute to not one but two racing veterans who got him there.

“It is beyond emotional the last two weeks to be honest with you,” said conditioner Miguel Clement. It had just been two weeks since his father, Christophe Clement, a longtime New York conditioner, passed away. “I’m very fortunate and very lucky we have a great team,” Clement said, praising everyone, including jockey Kendrick Carmouche, who rode Deterministic to victory. However, HISA, the premier horse racing safety regulatory body, saw things differently.

“Jockey Kendrick Carmouche was fined $5,500 and suspended one day (June 19) for using his whip 7 times on Deterministic in winning Sunday’s G1, $1M Manhattan Stakes at Saratoga,” posted Daily Racing Form’s (DRF) New York correspondent David Grening. The news came in light of the 4-year-old not just winning his first G1 race after Christophe Clement’s passing, but also a day after bloodstock agent Michael Wallace’s demise.

Michael Wallace originally purchased the $625,000 Keeneland September graduate on behalf of St. Elias Stables. While neither Christophe Clement nor Michael Wallace could witness their colt attain horse racing glory, the win was a perfect posthumous tribute. So it’s no wonder racing fans have rallied against HISA’s ruling to fine and suspend Carmouche long after the win.

Horse racing fans questioned the rule itself

Most fans became furious that HISA would mar the emotional victory with such a ruling. “How do you put an asterisk on such a special moment? Miguel wins his first Grade 1 after losing his father. The race was moved—day, distance, and course. Four days later, they try to take it away? This game has no room for delayed sanctions,” commented the fan, arguing against the delayed penalty.

“It’s not fair to the horse, the team, or the people grinding 24/7. Fix the process. Fix the timing,” added the horse racing fan. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority rulebook allows a jockey to strike a horse only six times during the entirety of a race. However, Carmouche, who notched his 4000th career victory winning the Aqueduct Spring Riding Title in April, whipped Deterministic one too many times.

Yet, even supportive fans couldn’t agree with HISA’s decision. “I’m more pro-HISA than most. Between this and the insane punishment handed to Junior Alvarado after the Derby, they’re missing the mark on this, consistently, in a bad way,” commented the horse racing fan. Yes, the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority also fined the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner for using the crop right times on Sovereignty on May 3.

via Imago Credits: Instagram/Kendrick Carmouche

What’s more? Alvarado’s fine was a whopping $62,000. That’s more than Kendrick Carmouche earned for winning the G1 race at Saratoga. The massive fine prompted Alvarado to appeal the penalty, and as per Bloodhorse, a reduction was anticipated in Alvarado’s case. While Carmouche’s fine is nowhere near that range, fans still find it quite high relative to his $55,000 earnings.

“Ridiculous. I think 5,500 of us should each send @KendrickCarmou1 a $1 to cover this,” one horse racing fan commented in support of the jockey. Yet, how does HISA determine who’ll pay how much as a fine? Well, as per the rules, HISA charges anywhere from $250 to 10% of the rider’s winnings as a penalty when the jockey exceeds the sixth-time limit.

However, in both Junior Alvarado’s and Kendrick Carmouche’s cases, HISA didn’t opt for the minimal fine. Alvarado got hit with a $62,000 fine because his Kentucky Derby purse was valued at $310,000. What’s more? They slapped both jockeys with suspensions. “Ridiculous fine! HISA needs to either get a clue or get revoked,” commented another fan, hitting out at HISA.

“Racing being racing, if HISA rules or regulators can’t find a reason to pi**all over their best feel good stories, they will find one goddammit. I am a fan of no whip except for safety, yet I say change this moronic rule,” fumed another fan about the six-hit rule. Yet, despite the horse racing community’s backlash and hefty penalty, Kendrick Carmouche decided not to appeal the ruling.

The 41-year-old admitted that he violated the rule in the heat of the moment. “I’m not going to appeal it, I did go over,” Carmouche said Thursday at Aqueduct. However, he wasn’t absolutely okay about the ruling. “What I don’t understand is why you got to get a fine and a day; aren’t they taking enough from you from by taking $5,500 from you?” said the veteran jockey. Yet, what are your thoughts on the matter? Tell us in the comments.