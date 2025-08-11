4,000-Win Milestone Prompts Hall of Fame Trainer to Get Back to Basics

Imagine going about your usual day, not expecting anything out of the ordinary. That was July 17 for most people. But for Mark Casse, a 64-year-old dual Hall of Fame trainer, it was a day that would forever change his place in horse racing history. His horse, It’s Witchcraft, won the 11th race at Colonial Downs by a nose, earning Mark his 4,000th career victory. Before that moment, he had been stuck at 3,999 wins since his horses won three races at Woodbine Racetrack. Just one more win away, and he did it. How does a moment like that change a man? Well, let’s hear it from him.

A few weeks later, on August 10, Mark joined the Daily Racing Form podcast, where he finally opened up about what reaching 4,000 wins really means to him. With a humble smile, he said, “Uh, yeah. You know, I think those numbers, when they come around, cause lots of reflection thinking back, you know, I never would have ever thought that I mean, I would have never dreamed of 4,000 wins. It’s hard to believe.” Behind those words lies a career worth over $263 million in earnings and a place as one of only four trainers ever to be inducted into the U.S. and Canadian Horse Racing Halls of Fame.

But when you ask Mark about his big wins and accolades, he stays humble. He said, “My goal when I first started was to win 20 races a year. I told my dad when I was 12 that someday I’d be in the Hall of Fame. And, as any good dad would do, he said, ‘Oh, yeah, sure.’” That bit of doubt only pushed him to work even harder. So yes, the secret behind all of this is hard work. But what’s the story behind the man who quietly achieved what so few can?

The making of Mark Casse’s horse racing success

Mark Casse’s journey began early; while most kids his age were learning to tie their shoes, he was already deeply involved in the horse racing tradition. His father, Norman Casse, was a giant in the industry: an owner, breeder, trainer, and co-founder of the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. At just 12 years old, Mark rode alongside his father to the 1973 Kentucky Derby. It was there only that he witnessed Secretariat’s legendary triumph. That experience ignited a fire in him. But as a teenager without a trainer’s license, there were limits to what he could do, yet his passion only grew stronger. But when did he start it professionally?

Well, by the age of 15, Mark Casse was already running his dad’s Cardinal Hill Stable in Ocala, Florida. Then, at 17, his dream came true when he earned his trainer’s license in Massachusetts—the only state that allowed a teenager to become a licensed trainer. His first win came in 1979 at Keeneland with a horse named Joe’s Coming. Imagine being that young and chasing a dream most people can’t even imagine.

Fast forward, and Mark’s built a legacy in horse racing that’s hard to top. He’s dominated Woodbine Racetrack as the leading trainer 14 times, won 16 Sovereign Awards, and trained champions like Tepin and War of Will. Of course, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Mark Casse faced heartbreaking losses, like when his star filly Monomoy Girl suffered a career-ending injury. Those tough moments tested him but also made him closer to his team and family. He’s open about the pressures of the sport, the thrill of winning mixed with the pain of losing. As of 2025, his record shows the grind: 881 starts, 141 wins this year alone, and over $14 million in earnings. For Mark, it’s never been just about the numbers; it’s about passion and love for the horses. And the best part? He’s far from done.