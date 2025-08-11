$3.5 Million in Sight For TikTok Influencer-Owner After Horse Missing Out on Big Races

Big wins often follow setbacks, much like that of the old story of the spider that keeps spinning until success comes. In horse racing, this truth applies to everyone involved: trainers, jockeys, owners, and even the horses themselves. One hopeful still spinning his web is Sandman, a colt who’s taken a few knocks but still has his team betting big on him. Guess even horses believe in comeback seasons. But more than the hype from a famous TikToker, it’s the trust of his owners that keeps him going strong.

The excitement sparked recently when KY Downs Racing posted on X, “We’d love to see Sandman in the $3.5 million G3 Nashville Derby Invitational later this month.” This isn’t just any race; it’s one of the richest turf stakes for three-year-olds in the world, set for August 30, 2025, at Kentucky Downs.

BloodHorse’s Sean Collins backed it up, reporting that Sandman had his first turf workout with jockey José Ortiz for trainer Mark Casse, signaling the Nashville Derby as the clear goal. For a horse that’s been so close but hasn’t quite broken through, this could be the moment that turns near misses into glory. And his owner trusts him.

Griffin Johnson, the 26-year-old TikTok influencer, has become a real part of Sandman’s journey. Through West Point Thoroughbreds and alongside partners like D. J. Stable, St. Elias Stable, and CJ Stables, Johnson has brought a fresh, relatable voice to a horse racing that often feels distant. But Sandman’s road hasn’t been a smooth sprint but more of a tough grind.

Finishing 7th in the Kentucky Derby on a muddy track was a test of resilience. Then, coming back to grab 3rd in the Preakness Stakes showed heart and potential. Most recently, a 5th place in the Grade II Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga might not have grabbed headlines, but it kept Sandman in the mix with elite competitors. But does Johnson just have one horse?

How a TikTok star turned horse racing fan brings heart to Sandman’s story

Well, Sandman made his debut at Churchill Downs in June 2024, and since then, he’s quietly built an impressive record: three wins, one second, and two third-place finishes in eight starts, earning over $1.2 million along the way. This colt is a rising star who made a statement by winning the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby and earning his place in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

What makes this story stand out is the genuine connection from one of his owners, Griffin Johnson isn’t just a casual observer; he’s deeply invested, sharing raw, unfiltered moments of joy and heartache with his nearly 9.7 million followers.

When his other colt, Ewing, won a big $200,000 race at Belmont Park during the Bold Ruler Stakes on May 6, 2025, Griffin’s shaky, sweaty TikTok video captured more than a win; it showed real passion and love for the sport. His words after the race spoke volumes: “He’s a horse that loves the run… he shows up every morning ready to give his all.” It’s this authenticity that makes Griffin’s involvement feel real and grounded in something bigger than just fame or money.

Behind every race and every win is a team working tirelessly, and Griffin knows that. He gives credit to Mark Casse and the West Point Thoroughbreds crew, who are the true backbone of these horses’ success. His gratitude for the sport is heartfelt: “I’ll be forever grateful to horse racing.” That mix of trust and real human connection is what fuels the hope behind Sandman’s horse racing journey, and it’s what makes all the difference as they aim for bigger victories ahead.