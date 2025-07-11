“Heartbroken”: Horse Racing Community Mourns as 2025’s Best Put Down

On June 28, 2025, Patches O’Houlihan was ready to turn heads and win the Highlander Stakes. The race was destined to be interesting as Patches, Canada’s horse of the year, was racing against two more champions at the GII Bet365 Highlander Stakes at Woodbine. He held off My Boy Prince to win the Grade 2 Highlander. However, celebrations were cut short when Patches O’Houlihan was pulled up after the wire and carted off the track for precautionary medical evaluation.

The veterinarians examined the 5-year-old gelding and said that he had suffered a soft tissue injury. However, Frank Di Guilio, the owner and breeder, later told the media, “We consulted with veterinarians and surgeons on an ongoing basis, and it was determined surgery was not a viable option for a sustained quality of life.” He had also added, “We are going to dearly miss watching him run, as will his many fans.”

But on July 10, a horse racing insider, Jennifer Morrison, hit fans with a terrifying update on Patches’ health. Morrison took to X and wrote, “Very sad news from @WoodbineTB.Patches O’Houlihan, 2024 Canadian Horse of the Year, has been euthanized per Bob Tiller on IG.” She also added, “Patches had a severe suspensory injury, suffered in his Highlander win, that would negatively affect his quality of life. Condolences to the DiGiulio family.” After it went viral, the fans couldn’t hold their feelings for Patches O’Houlihan.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The fans have seen the 5-year-old Ontario-bred horse breaking records the past three years. He has recorded 13 wins and one second-place finish from 16 career starts. Patches O’Houlihan appeared on the horizon in his debut race in September 2022 at Woodbine. He cruised to a dominant 4½-length victory over 5½ furlongs on the synthetic surface. However, the same year, his first test on turf in the Bull Page Stakes didn’t go as planned.

But then in 2023, he firmly established himself as one of Canada’s premier sprinters. He kicked off the season with a pair of commanding wins on the main track. Then he transitioned to grass and turf. His insane speed, focus, and energetic starts were his signatures. People will miss him.

Horse racing community in mourning after Patches O’Houlihan euthanized

When horse racing reporter Harrison posted that update on X, fans paid heartfelt tribute to the 5-year-old legendary horse. One fan commented, “Poor guy. RIP Patches, you were a true champion in my eyes.” Having registered a hoard full of wins to his name, Patches indeed was a true champion. O’Houlihan kept his winning ways going after making a solidcomeback in 2023. He sprinted at the Grade 3 $150,000 Vigil Stakes at Woodbine on Sept. 16, 2023 for his seventh win in eight career starts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After getting an acknowledgement as the Canada’s horse of the year in 2024, he kicked off his campaign in Woodbine’s Thorncliffe Stakes. But he didn’t stop there. Just weeks later, he captured the Grade 2 $200,000 bet365 Highlander Stakes over six furlongs to solidify his elite sprinting status. Maybe that’s why two more horse racing fans couldn’t express the pain of Patches taking his last breath. One fan said, “such sad news”, while another said, “Heartbroken.”

via Imago Credit: Instagram.com/ @paulickreport

People will also remember that name, which is a synonym for speed and winning. One fan’s “My deepest sympathy to all who loved and cared for the Canadian Champion. Rest in Power, gorgeous boy. Peace.” This Canadian Champion took the listed Pink Lloyd Stakes July 28, 2024, at Woodbine by six lengths while ridden for the first time by jockey Sofia Vives.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He was just 4, when he clinched that victory. Following that successful comeback, Robert Tiller elevated Patches O’Houlihan back to the graded stakes level, and with Vives aboard again, the gelding picked up his third Grade 3 win and second consecutive Bold Venture Stakes with a game neck victory over Playmea Tune.

In his eulogy for the beloved horse, Di Guilio mentioned, “Patches O’Houlihan was an amzing animal that was beautiful both inside and out. He abosutely loved to race and possessed outstanding heart and desire, and was as honest as they come.” He further added, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Patches, but we are truly blessed and grateful to be part of such a true champion.”