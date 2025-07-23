Horse Racing Analyst Backs Sovereignty’s Chances Before Grade 2 Clash

Sovereignty is really making waves this 2025 season with some amazing performances that highlight just how much of a powerhouse he is in three-year-old racing. He made a big splash in May at the Kentucky Derby, powering through a messy Churchill Downs track to take home the win in the 151st edition by 1 1/2 lengths, with jockey Junior Alvarado and trainer Bill Mott in his corner, raking in $3.1 million for owner Godolphin.

The colt took a break from the Preakness but came back in June at Saratoga to win the Belmont Stakes, beating his main rival, Journalism. His smooth journey through these top races really says a lot: Sovereignty has taken the win in three out of his four starts in 2025 and keeps impressing, even in tough conditions. During the season, Sovereignty has really thrived thanks to a careful training routine with Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

After winning the Kentucky Derby, he got comfortable at Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track, where he put in steady five-furlong and four-furlong breezes that really boosted the team’s confidence in his conditioning. The team’s careful strategy, mixing smart racing with high-quality workouts, really shows the thoughtfulness behind Sovereignty’s campaign.

Now, Sovereignty is set to kick things off in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes on July 26 at Saratoga. It seems like a smart move as a stepping stone for a possible run in the big Travers Stakes on August 23. The buzz around his performance and future really took off when well-known racing analyst Kaylie Shapiro shared her thoughts. “KY Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty on the Oklahoma! He couldn’t look any better, as usual, ahead of the G2 Jim Dandy on Saturday,” she shared in a post on X.

Sovereignty is really hitting its stride right now, feeling sharp and mentally on point as he gets ready for another important performance. This kind of analyst support really strengthens the idea that Sovereignty isn’t just riding a wave of early-season success, but is a colt that’s staying in top shape thanks to some smart planning and execution.

With Godolphin supporting and Mott taking a patient approach, it looks like the road to the Travers Stakes is definitely within reach. But, you know, the field at the Saratoga Race Course is not going to be a walk in the park.

Sovereignty will be facing a tough field

The 156th Travers Stakes at Saratoga is shaping up to be an exciting event for 3-year-olds, with a fantastic lineup ready to compete over 1 1/4 miles on August 23. Journalism is at the forefront, coming off a tough victory in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes, where he surged ahead of Gosger and Goal Oriented to claim his third Grade 1 win of the season.

After kicking things off with a solid runner-up finish in the Kentucky Derby, snagging a win at the Preakness, and putting up a good fight in the Belmont, Journalism is stepping into the Travers as the horse everyone’s keeping an eye on, bringing along some serious momentum and confidence for the final prep races. We’ve got some excitement in the lineup with Goal Oriented, a colt trained by the legendary Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. After running into Journalism at the Preakness and finishing a solid fourth, Goal Oriented bounced back and put in a good performance at the Haskell, taking third place. He’s really impressed everyone and snagged a sought-after starting spot in the Travers.

Baffert also mentioned that the colt is on his way to Saratoga, saying, “He’s going to the Travers. We’ll get him home. He’s flying home on Tuesday and then back for the Travers.” Journalism is all set to keep pushing forward in his championship run, while Goal Oriented is showing some serious resilience and a promising upward trend. The Travers Stakes field really brings together some solid experience and thrilling potential. Both horses have shown they’re top contenders against the best of their generation, and their presence really amps up the excitement for a thrilling rematch and strategic showdown at Saratoga’s signature “Midsummer Derby.”