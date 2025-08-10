Horse Racing Bettors Angry at Saratoga Over Controversy in Crucial Final Race

When the stakes are high, it’s probably best that there are no avoidable errors in place. It’s probably expected. Well, this doesn’t seem to be the case for the bettors at the Saratoga race course, who have recently had to deal with a fair share of controversies.

The latest controversy at Saratoga isn’t even one that can be lightly joked about, at least not for now and at least not by the bettors. During race twelve at the course, it was called out by Dave Grening from the Daily Racing Form–a tabloid newspaper that covers important information for bettors–that “the race wasn’t run at the planned one-and-one-eighth-mile distance, but instead over one and one-sixteenth miles.” The New York Racing Association, which manages all the racing events at Saratoga, had to, in turn, put out a statement that read, “NYRA is reviewing the circumstances around Race 12, which was contested at the incorrect distance of 1 1/16 miles rather than 1 1/8 miles.” However, the association simply reviewing the race after the fact isn’t much consolation to the bettors who were looking to make money on Fidelightcayut, who was the initial winner before the error was called out. What’s worse, however, is that the bettors will not be getting any refunds!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure, that’s bad enough as it is, but what is worse is that back in 2018, a similar thing happened at Saratoga as well. However, it happened in reverse as to this most recent instance. The starting gates were set up wrong, resulting in the race being 1 1/8 miles instead of the planned 1 1/16 miles. So, understandably, bettors are less than amused with the latest debacle.

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Disgruntled fans react to the Saratoga length controversy in the final race.

Some fans were understandably let down, with one writing, “Bettors get screwed once again. Boycott Saratoga.” It’s true, the first time is, at least, forgivable, but the second time can just cause blind rage.

“They won’t run when it’s raining, and when they run, they decide how far. Times have changed.” Another fan seemed to use passive aggression to make their point clear, writing the above, this fan seems to hint at some funny behaviour on the side of Saratoga.

Another fan took out their frustration with the New York Racing Association at large, writing, “Sometimes NYRA could screw up a glass of water.” The blatant exaggeration here is indicative of the anger bettors are feeling with the association following this second game-changing blunder in such a short period.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“NYRA is a disgrace to professional gambling, specifically racing! Their stewards have become a punchline.” Another fan wrote, then taking it out on the stewards, who, despite their job descriptions they weren’t the ones who caught the mistake!

“Funny thing is… The head starter is a new hire (May 2025). NYRA lured him away from Churchill. Can’t make this up.” Finally, there was this piece of new information that seemed to change everything. Someone found fault with the head starter, who is in charge of setting up the gates. The Saratoga head starter is a new hire who came in from Churchill Downs, and apparently, he isn’t making such a good impression at his new job!