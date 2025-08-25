Horse Racing CEO Makes Heartwarming Decision Before Every Saratoga Race

A post shared on X by @AnimalShelterDoc featured two pictures. In both, NYRA CEO Dave O’Rourke is visible, standing alongside a child and a woman, likely the child’s mother. But the post revealed the true story behind the viral moment: before almost every race at Saratoga, while the horses are in the paddock, O’Rourke looks for young fans watching from outside and then invites them inside for a mini meet and greet. It’s actions like these that leave a lasting impression on kids and new fans, hopefully inspiring them to return as lifelong supporters of the sport.

Dave O’Rourke has consistently engaged with young fans at Saratoga Race Course, particularly through his NYRA Students of Thoroughbred Racing (STAR)program. Introduced in 2024, the free program was designed to enhance fan engagement by offering insider experiences such as “exclusive on-track events, educational opportunities, and kid-friendly communications” for children 12 & under and their families.

The program also included invites to an end of season party, collectible items, with NYRA initially aiming for 200 invitees but expanding to 500 due to overwhelming interest. But despite all this, O’Rourke’s leadership in horse racing has also been questioned.

O’Rourke and the challenges of horse racing

In August 2023, Saratoga Race Course faced a heartbreaking series of events when 12 horses had to be euthanized over a short period, including two catastrophic breakdowns on Travers Day. Naturally, this sparked public outcry and intense scrutiny over track conditions.

O’Rourke defended the decision to keep racing, explaining that, “The decision was made to continue the card because we have no evidence that there’s anything going on with these racetracks.” Still, many horse racing welfare advocates and racing fans felt the horses’ safety should have come first, even if it meant pausing the races.

O’Rourke’s leadership has also drawn questions on the financial side. Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, NYRA had to make some tough calls: reducing purses and suspending capital projects to stay afloat. While these moves kept the organization running, some stakeholders worried about the long-term effects on the sport and the people whose livelihoods depend on it.

Even so, O’Rourke has received praise for initiatives aimed at modernizing NYRA and boosting fan engagement, including the $455 million redevelopment of Belmont Park, showing he’s trying to balance tough decisions with the future of the sport.